Dr. Stacey Anderson
June 21, 1966 - September 26, 2021
Dr. Stacey Anderson, 55, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Stacey was a beloved partner, mother, friend, physician and colleague, and she is deeply missed.
Stacey will be remembered as a kind, brilliant, funny, dedicated and caring person who made a lasting impact on all those she touched. When she was not working, she could be found spending time with her family and friends, at her favorite lake in New Hampshire, or enjoying a Dave Matthews Band concert.
Stacey was born on June 21, 1966 to Gordon Paul and Darlene Anderson and grew up in Erie, Pa. with her brother, Anthony, and sister, Nicole. She attended Vanderbilt University where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with her undergraduate degree in 1988 and her medical school degree in 1992. She then moved to Charlottesville to join the University of Virginia where she completed her residency in Internal Medicine (1995), followed by a fellowship in Endocrinology (1998) before joining the faculty in the Division of Endocrinology. In her career, she was both an esteemed clinician and a pioneering researcher.
Stacey was recognized as an outstanding physician with special interests in diabetes, diabetes technology, and thyroid disease. Throughout the years, she has received numerous patient care awards including Best Doctors in America and Recognition of Outstanding Patient Care Awards. Most importantly, she loved and took a very special interest in the lives and care of her patients, she was very much beloved by them.
Stacey was also a dedicated and brilliant researcher in the field of Endocrinology. Her early focus was on growth hormone research. Her research interests then shifted towards diabetes, including automatic control of glucose, continuous glucose monitoring and most significantly development of an artificial pancreas with the University of Virginia's Center for Diabetes Technology (CDT). She served as the medical director for the CDT from 2010 to 2021 and was widely regarded as an international expert in artificial pancreas systems. Over her research career she received a number of prestigious grants including from UVA, NIH, DOD and several industry sources and published over 50 peer-reviewed clinical research papers. Through this work, she has made an indelible impact on improving the lives of people with diabetes.
Stacey is survived by her family she loved and cherished so deeply, her husband, Henry Carrington Lancaster III (Cary) and her children, Rachel Ann Gildersleeve, Henry Carrington Lancaster IV, Max Arthur Lancaster, and Thomas Alexander Lancaster. Stacey is also survived by her parents, Gordon Paul and Darlene Anderson; sister, Nicole Siira and son, Quinn; brother, Anthony Anderson and wife, Amy and daughters, Piper and Paisley; and many other family members, friends, and colleagues who love and respect her very much.
The family asks that anyone who has memories of Stacey to share them by emailing them to [email protected]
They will be cherished by her family and especially her children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a fundraiser created in her honor to support the continuing work of the University of Virginia's Center for Diabetes Technology at http://get-involved.uvahealth.com/goto/StaceyAnderson
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 10, 2021.