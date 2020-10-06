Stella Erickson



April 3, 1935 - October 3, 2020



Stella G Erickson died peacefully on October 3, 2020, at her home in Gaithersburg, Md.



She was born Stella Greenberg in Brooklyn, N.Y., April 3, 1935, the daughter of Morris and Ida Greenberg. She grew up in Brooklyn along with brother Les. She graduated from Brooklyn College, where she met her future husband, Edwin "Ed" Erickson. Before their children were born, Stella taught elementary school in Brooklyn, as well as in West Virginia.



In 1971, she moved with her family to Charlottesville, when Ed became a professor at the University and she raised her children, Liz Everhart and Sam Erickson, there. Stella was passionate about women's issues and was instrumental in the formation of the Focus Women's Resource Center.



After getting a master's degree in education, Stella returned to teaching and taught for many years in the Charlottesville Public School system, both at Clark Elementary and Jackson Via Elementary schools.



After retirement, Stella became very interested in photography, joining the Charlottesville Camera Club and making many friends there; some of her photos were honored with awards. She also loved gardening, including growing orchids, and speaking Spanish and was a member of several clubs related to those activities. She had many good friends and years in Charlottesville where she was also a world class grandmother and family matriarch.



In recent years she had been living at Asbury Village in Gaithersburg, near her daughter Liz.



She is survived by her children, Liz Everhart (Jay) and Sam Erickson (Rachel Smith); her brother, Les Greenberg; her grandchildren, Michael Hespenheide (Aaren), Rachel Hespenheide (Lee Smith), Sadie Erickson, and Anna Erickson, as well as by several cousins. She will be dearly missed by all.



If you so choose, please make a donation in her honor to Donors Choose, an organization dedicated to helping teachers fund classroom projects in public schools throughout the U.S.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 6, 2020.