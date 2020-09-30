Stephanie Danielle Morton Pough
January 22, 1978 - September 19, 2020
Stephanie Danielle Morton Pough, 42, of Charlottesville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Minister Darryl G. Morton Sr. She was born on January 22, 1978, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.
She was graduate of Albemarle High School in Charlottesville, Va. and was a manager at Tropical Smoothie in Charlottesville, Va. before she became ill. She met and married the love of her life Rahsaan Aaron Pough. Stephanie and Rahsaan Pough were married on May 30, 2013, in Queens, N.Y. They were together for 13 yrs. total and married for 7 yrs. Stephanie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was always trying to think of ways to get the family together. She loved church because she was born and raised in the Church of God in Christ. She loved to travel and one of her most favorite places was Myrtle Beach, SC and to visit New York City as much as possible. She loved reading, cooking and watching her favorite TV programs and the Lifetime movie network was one of them. She loved listening to good music with gospel music being her ultimate favorite!
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Rahsaan Aaron Pough of Queens, N.Y.; her mother, Mrs. Helen M. Morton of Charlottesville, Va.; two beautiful daughters, Destaynee J. Brice and Breaunah M. Breckenridge of Charlottesville, Va.; one sister, Nakisha R. Morton of Glen Allen, Va.; one brother, Darryl G. Morton Jr. of Dillwyn, Va.; two nieces, Ebony J. Brown and her husband, Lorenzo Brown and Launiysha Fuller of Glen Allen, Va.; four nephews, Raeshawn D. Morton and DeMalachi Thompkins of Glen Allen, Va., and Jaquez and Jashawn Morton of Dillwyn, Va.; two great-nephews, Arian Claiborne and K'won (aka KJ) Morrison; one great-niece, Royalty Morrison of Glen Allen, Va.; and two special aunts that she thought the world of, Ms. Sally A. Barbour and Mrs. Brenda Jewett of Charlottesville, Va.
Special thanks and appreciation to Sally and Brenda for all of the late night calls, texts, home visits and hospital stays with her during her illness. Special thanks also to Mrs. Daisy Pough (grandmother), Cheraye Pough (mother-in-law), Mat Pough (brother-in-law) and his wife Vernelle, Ashante Pough (sister-in-law), and a special cousin Siobhan Rolingson all of Queens, N.Y. and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
