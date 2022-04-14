Steven Roger Fisher
October 23, 1948 - March 22, 2022
Steven Roger Fisher, age 73, passed away peacefully in Smithfield, North Carolina on March 22, 2022, after spending time with loved ones. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 23, 1948, to the late John Morris Fisher and Thelma Lucille Ison Fisher.
Steve graduated from Wheaton Central High School, Wheaton, Illinois in 1966. While there, he earned multiple letters in multiple sports and became an Illinois State Champion in Track and Field.
As a distinguished 1971 graduate of Miami University of Ohio, Steve earned his Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in political science. While at Miami University, he was a Track Team star. He also trained for the U.S. Olympic Team in the Decathlon and became a World Class High Jumper. He was a successful athlete throughout his adult life, taking up tennis in his 30's, and going on to win many tournaments, including the Culpeper County Tennis Tournament.
Steve joined Communications Corporation of America (CCA) in 1972 and soon became its President. With great vision and inspiring leadership, he pioneered innovations that helped CCA grow to be an acclaimed industry leader. Many organizations recognized his progressive manufacturing influence, including the United States Post Office which awarded him the National Industry Excellence Award. He received honors in the business community, such as his inclusion in the Who's Who Among Outstanding Business Executives. Of all his awards and accolades, he most treasured his 2017 Employer of the Year Award, presented to him by the employees. This award followed the successful rebuilding of CCA, which had been destroyed by a catastrophic fire.
Steve was dedicated to helping others with his time, knowledge, and resources. He was always willing to support many local charities, schools, law enforcement, fire departments, and churches. With his positive attitude, he found joy in many things. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He touched many lives and lifted spirits. As his grandson Charlie described him, "PawPaw was kind and a good person" . With his positive attitude, he found joy in many things and had a wonderful sense of humor. In addition, his intellectual curiosity made him a natural conversationalist and lifetime learner with an extensive knowledge of geography, astronomy, and politics, etc.
He loved music, classic movies, animals, UVA sports, and, last but not least, ice cream. With his style, skill, and energy, his singing did justice to his favorite crooners, such as Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble. Steve cared deeply for his many beloved dogs and enjoyed every dog he met. He shared his love of the "Hoos" basketball and football teams with his sons, who are lifetime fans because of him, and with his dear friend Sam. He watched every game of Virginia's 2019 men's basketball championship run with his son Brian.
Steve's legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and encourage us as we go forward.
He is survived by his two sons, Brian Michael Fisher and Evan Alexander Fisher; his daughter-in-law, Lenka A. Fisher, wife of Brian and mother of Matthew Charles Fisher, Steve's grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Lucille Fisher Werner and her husband, John Lee Werner; his nephew, John Reed Werner; and niece, Laura Lucille Sarah Werner. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Scott Matthew Fisher.
Life is short. Love is forever.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will start on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Found and Sons Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper.
Memorial donations can be made to: Culpeper Humane Society, For Steve Fisher, P.O. Box 1032, Culpeper, VA 22701.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
