Stewart B. Hettig Jr.
March 5, 1924 - March 30, 2022
Stewart was born on March 5, 1924, in Bull Run, Penn., son of Stewart B. Hettig Sr. and Martha Thomas Hettig.
Stewart served in World War II as a flight instructor with the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He graduated from Bucknell University with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1948. He worked for the General Electric Company in Schenectady, N.Y. for the plastics division, spending most of his career as a Project Manager with Real Estate and Construction Operations, traveling the world on multiple projects.
Stewart was a devoted servant of Christ, attending First UMC of Schenectady, N.Y. and later, Aldersgate UMC of Charlottesville, Va.
He played the sax with several big bands over many years including the Melody Makers. Stewart enjoyed bowling, golf, skiing, reading and especially sailing his boat on Lake George, N.Y. He maintained a love/hate relationship with the NY Giants Football team.
Following his retirement from GE, Stewart lent his construction expertise to the renovation of Proctor's Theatre, Mohawk Golf Club and Planned Parenthood facilities.
Stewart was 75 year Mason and member of Lodge #61 of Wilkes-Barre, Penn.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Aldersgate UMC in Charlottesville Va. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
(heart.org
).
Online condolences may be submitted to Hill and Wood Funeral Home (hillandwood.com
).
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 3, 2022.