Stonewall Jackson Mason
August 25, 1952 - November 5, 2020
Stonewall Jackson Mason, born on August 25, 1952, departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the University of Virginia Health System. He was preceded in death by both parents, Lillian R. Cary and Sylvester Cary; two sisters, Leslie Johnson and Mary Clark, and one brother, Guy Mason.
Stoney, as he was called by many, worked 25 years for Turner's Cleaning Service and was currently employed by Klockner Pentaplast for the last eight months.
Stoney was an avid fisherman and gardener and had a special love for softball. You would always find him at the ballfields in the summer, spending time with friends.
Stonewall is survived by his four children, two sons, Guy S. Mason and Dominic P. Lacey, and two daughters, Robin L. Bowles (Tyrone) and Savannah N. Lacey. He is also survived by one sister, Roberta M. Fields (Barry). Stonewall also leaves to cherish four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one aunt, Maurice Covington, his former spouse, Roberta Mason, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
