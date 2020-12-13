Stuart Connock



August 12, 1925 - December 6, 2020



Connock, Stuart Wallace, 95, of Richmond, Virginia passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 1925. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ebenezer and Etta Connock, his wife, Gwendolyn Connock and grandson, Andrew; brothers, Henry and Warren Connock and sisters, Annie Maddex and Betty Armstrong. He is survived by his partner of 20 years, Suzanne O. Flippo; three children, Stuart Connock Jr. (Sally), Chant Connock (Cindy), and Theresa Wagner; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Stuart served in the Pacific theater during World War II and returned to the Commonwealth to earn a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Virginia McIntyre School Of Commerce on the G.I. Bill. In 1950, after graduation, he began his career in Virginia state government in the Department of Taxation and also worked as journal clerk in the Virginia House of Delegates. After a short break, working for the Virginia Municipal League, he returned to state government in the Department of Taxation, rising to the position of Tax Commissioner. Stuart was then appointed to serve as Assistant Secretary for Financial Policy; and was appointed by Governors Charles S. Robb and Governor Gerald L. Baliles, as Secretary of Administration and Finance, where he retired in 1990. Stuart returned to his alma mater, the University of Virginia, to serve as Executive Assistant to the President for State Governmental Relations until 2012. During his time at the university he was able to share that special place with his children and five of his grandchildren and them with him, especially at football and basketball games.



Stuart lived his life to the fullest. He loved traveling, good food, especially Georgia Belle peaches, and his dog Dewey, named after his favorite scotch, Dewar's. He was passionate about his work. Throughout his career he was recognized for excellence in public administration, receiving many awards and commendations, for developing staff that assured institutional knowledge and performance of the office he held, and he was dedicated to serving Virginia and Virginians through his efforts at the Virginia Supplemental Retirement System, the University of Virginia and Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. Stuart was proud of his English heritage; his grandfather having arrived in America shortly before the turn of the twentieth century. Stuart frequently visited Somerset County, Montacute, England to explore his family connections. His love of history and the founding of this state and the country drew him to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation where he served for almost 40 years, holding many leadership positions and culminating as Co-Chairman of the 400th Anniversary Celebration held in 2007.



Stuart, by fate, had a special number, 836, his childhood street address and his military service dog-tag number and later, by design, his car license plate. From his strong family upbringing during the great depression, he learned to work hard, persevere and to embrace the opportunities that life presented. Through all the twists and turns of his life, the constant was his welcoming smile and the twinkle in his eye.



There will be graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.



Cremation Society of Virginia



7542 west Broad Street Richmond va 23294



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2020.