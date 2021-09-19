Stuart Walter Townsend Jr.
April 27, 1942 - September 14, 2021
Stuart Walter Townsend Jr., 79, a lifetime Scottsville resident, entered into the loving arms of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born April 27, 1942 in Charlottesville, the son of the late Stuart Walter Townsend Sr. and Mary Annie (Napier) Townsend.
Mr. Townsend worked at Sperry Marine for 33 and a half years in IT and warranty management. He was known for his love of restoring Ford trucks, hunting, and fishing with friends. He was a master gardener and loved sharing the fruits of his labor with others. Throughout his retirement, "Papa" cherished spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an active member of our special Scottsville community.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Lynda H. Townsend of Scottsville; a daughter, Angela L. Seaman (Kennan) of Charlottesville; a son, Stuart Walter Townsend III, (Tiffany) of Scottsville; four grandchildren, Peyton S. Townsend (Ivana), Kelsi D. Edwards, Devin T. Townsend, and Cameron J. Townsend; two great-grandchildren, Isabella M. and Everly G. Townsend; two brother-in-laws, Rev. William M. Creech Sr. of Bath, N.C., and Wilbur L. Morris of Stanardsville; very special friends Eva Moore of Buckingham, and Jen and Joe Gaines of Scottsville; and a number of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Scottsville Baptist Church. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.