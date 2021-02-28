Menu
Sue Gay Carter
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Sue Gay Carter

September 4, 1943 - February 23, 2021

Sue Gay Carter, age 77, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on September 4, 1943, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Albert Sheridan Gay and Mildred Ward Gay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Robin Elizabeth Hall.

Sue was a graduate of Albemarle High School and a member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church. As a young woman, she had worked as a receptionist at Fry's Spring Beach Club and Region 10 "Clubhouse".

Sue is survived by her sisters, Betsy Gay Willis and Linda G. Varin and her husband, Kim. She is also survived by nieces, Amy C. Hendrickson and Valerie Wilhite and husband, Cory; nephews, Henry G. Willis and wife, Diana, and Guy Willis and wife, Marnie; great-nieces, Jay Hannah and Elia; aunt, Anne Eppard; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She was happiest when she was working on her pictures and gifting them to others.

A special thank you to Dr. Chesler; to CHRC staff members Carol, Godfrey and Thelma; to her favorite hairdresser, Kathy Hicks; and also to Dr. Brannon and his staff.

There will be a graveside service at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
Charlottesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolence to the family for your loss, God give you strength and guidance. In memory of Sue Carter, I will miss her, and her paintings I. have her very 1st one. I will always See it in memory of Sue Carter. We always had such a pleasant conversation. You will be missed. R.l.P Barbara Vickers Medical Records
Barbara Vickers
February 28, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
February 25, 2021
