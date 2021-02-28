Sue Gay Carter
September 4, 1943 - February 23, 2021
Sue Gay Carter, age 77, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born on September 4, 1943, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Albert Sheridan Gay and Mildred Ward Gay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Robin Elizabeth Hall.
Sue was a graduate of Albemarle High School and a member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church. As a young woman, she had worked as a receptionist at Fry's Spring Beach Club and Region 10 "Clubhouse".
Sue is survived by her sisters, Betsy Gay Willis and Linda G. Varin and her husband, Kim. She is also survived by nieces, Amy C. Hendrickson and Valerie Wilhite and husband, Cory; nephews, Henry G. Willis and wife, Diana, and Guy Willis and wife, Marnie; great-nieces, Jay Hannah and Elia; aunt, Anne Eppard; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
She was happiest when she was working on her pictures and gifting them to others.
A special thank you to Dr. Chesler; to CHRC staff members Carol, Godfrey and Thelma; to her favorite hairdresser, Kathy Hicks; and also to Dr. Brannon and his staff.
There will be a graveside service at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.