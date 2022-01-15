Sue Evans
February 2, 1934 - January 2, 2022
Bonnie Sue "Sue" Beard Evans died on January 2, 2022, following a brief illness in Charlottesville, Va. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lynn.
She is survived by her son, David Evans; daughter, Leslie Bergin; son-in-law, James Bergin; and grandchildren Christopher Bergin and Laura Bergin.
Sue's life was recently celebrated with a memorial service at University Village in Charlottesville. A private interment will follow in Houston, Texas.
Sue Beard grew up in a hamlet of 200 people, an only child, surrounded by love, cotton, and soybeans. Her mother taught and her father ran the only general store. The family lived next door to their church, which was the center of Sue's early life. As a teen, she traveled 45 miles round trip to attend high school in Little Rock. She then made the move to Texas, to attend Texas Woman's University in Denton, where she earned her degree. While attending an arranged dance with Texas A&M cadets, she met young Lynn Evans. By all accounts, it was love at first sight, leading to a fun and loving 38-year marriage.
Sue and Lynn moved to Maplewood North, a brand-new Houston neighborhood, to raise their children in 1965. Most other neighbors arrived about the same time, building a community of folks in similar life phases who stayed many years.
Here, Sue thrived, making dozens of long-term friends, gardening, enjoying large bridge parties and savoring Tex-Mex at Los Tios restaurant. It was devastating when Sue lost Lynn in 1995, but she had resources and support: her myriad friends. In all, Sue lived 51 happy years in Houston, some of the best of her life.
Sue was an excellent gardener, an eclectic and talented decorator, and an exceptional host. She traveled widely with Lynn and their neighbors. She loved her friends very much, especially her best friend, Joan Borgstedte, with whom she shared wonderful adventures. Above all, Sue loved her family; she took special delight in her grandchildren, Laura, and Christopher, following their travels, successes, and growth.
In 2012, Sue relocated to Virginia to make her home at University Village. She was truly happy in Charlottesville, making new friends, birdwatching, playing bridge and enjoying the beautiful woods. It was a special period made much more so because Sue, after many years, could now spend extended time with her daughter Leslie and her family. Virginia- her local family and friends at University Village - were very good to her.
Sue was a loving wife, a lady, an outstanding parent and a dear friend.
In her memory, please consider a donation to Keo United Methodist Church, Keo, AR 72046, or the Charlottesville Symphony Society.
Funeral arrangements: Teague Funeral Service, Charlottesville, Va., dignitymemorial.com
Teague Funeral Service
2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA. 22903
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 15, 2022.