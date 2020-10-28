Sue Hughes
February 4, 1949 - October 27, 2020
Sue Critzer Hughes passed away peacefully at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Sue was born on February 4, 1949, to Ruth and Cecil Critzer of Crozet, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Steven Hughes; and two brothers, Donald and Calvin.
She is survived by her sister, Ann; and nieces and nephews, Lorie, Shane, Misty, Bonnie, Dawn, Dustin, and Stephen, for whom she cared for very much.
She grew up in Crozet and graduated from Albemarle High School, where she later taught and worked as an administrator. She took great pride in the fact that she grew up in Crozet at a time when there was lots of support from the community for the young people. Sue will be remembered for her feisty personality, her love of Lord Hardwicks, and her furry friends posts on Facebook.
The family plans to hold a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation either to the Hospice of the Piedmont, www.hopva.org
or the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Anderson Funeral Service
Crozet, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 28, 2020.