Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sue Hughes
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Sue Hughes

February 4, 1949 - October 27, 2020

Sue Critzer Hughes passed away peacefully at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Sue was born on February 4, 1949, to Ruth and Cecil Critzer of Crozet, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Steven Hughes; and two brothers, Donald and Calvin.

She is survived by her sister, Ann; and nieces and nephews, Lorie, Shane, Misty, Bonnie, Dawn, Dustin, and Stephen, for whom she cared for very much.

She grew up in Crozet and graduated from Albemarle High School, where she later taught and worked as an administrator. She took great pride in the fact that she grew up in Crozet at a time when there was lots of support from the community for the young people. Sue will be remembered for her feisty personality, her love of Lord Hardwicks, and her furry friends posts on Facebook.

The family plans to hold a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation either to the Hospice of the Piedmont, www.hopva.org or the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

Anderson Funeral Service

Crozet, Va.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.