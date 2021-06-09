Sue Morris
September 7, 1939 - June 5, 2021
Sue C. Morris, 81, passed away on June 5, 2021. Sue was born in Bland County, Virginia, to the late Gilford and Beatrice Davis. Sue enjoyed working with her flower beds after her retirement from Century Link Telephone Company after many years of service.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Gloriana, Della, Naomi, and David.
Sue is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ed Morris; one son, Carl (Chuck) Clemmons; three grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah, and Carl III (Trey); four great-grandchildren, two stepchildren, and two step grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, J.R. and wife, Jonnie Katie; sisters, Peggy and husband, Jerry, and Judy and husband, Sammy, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Lois, Michell, and Dr. Struble of the SMJH Oncology Dept. for their efforts on Sue's behalf.
A visitation for Sue will be held on Wednesday June 9, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Teague Funeral Service, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. A committal service for Sue will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 12 p.m., at the Hidden Valley Cemetery in Bland, Va.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or St. Jude's
. Condolences for Sue can be offered through teaguefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 9, 2021.