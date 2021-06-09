Menu
Sue Morris
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Sue Morris

September 7, 1939 - June 5, 2021

Sue C. Morris, 81, passed away on June 5, 2021. Sue was born in Bland County, Virginia, to the late Gilford and Beatrice Davis. Sue enjoyed working with her flower beds after her retirement from Century Link Telephone Company after many years of service.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Gloriana, Della, Naomi, and David.

Sue is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ed Morris; one son, Carl (Chuck) Clemmons; three grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah, and Carl III (Trey); four great-grandchildren, two stepchildren, and two step grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, J.R. and wife, Jonnie Katie; sisters, Peggy and husband, Jerry, and Judy and husband, Sammy, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Lois, Michell, and Dr. Struble of the SMJH Oncology Dept. for their efforts on Sue's behalf.

A visitation for Sue will be held on Wednesday June 9, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Teague Funeral Service, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. A committal service for Sue will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 12 p.m., at the Hidden Valley Cemetery in Bland, Va.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or St. Jude's. Condolences for Sue can be offered through teaguefuneralhome.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD, Charlottesville, VA
Jun
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD, Charlottesville, VA
Jun
12
Committal
12:00p.m.
Hidden Valley Cemetery
Bland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
WE WILL MISS YOU BUT WE KNOW YOU ARE IN BETTER HANDS . NO MORE PAINS
ELAINE AND WAYNE
Friend
June 10, 2021
ELAINE AND WAYNE
Friend
June 10, 2021
ELAINE AND WAYNE
Friend
June 10, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 9, 2021
