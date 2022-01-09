Susan Marie Prasad
Susan Marie Prasad, 72, a longtime resident of Charlottesville, Va., died on November 26, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va.
Susan was born on February 8, 1949, to Bettie and Jim Cox in Battle Creek, Mich. Growing up, she pursued interests in music and dance, particularly excelling at ballet. After graduating from Battle Creek Central High School in 1967, she attended the University of Michigan (UM) in Ann Arbor, where she majored in microbiology. After graduating in 1971, she began working for a Professor of Biological Chemistry at UM. He became a beloved mentor whom Susan remembered fondly throughout her lifetime.
Susan moved to Buffalo with her fiancé, soon-to-be husband, in the late 70's. Though she and her husband divorced in the mid 80's, they maintained a lifelong friendship. In Buffalo, Susan pursued her career in microbiology at the State University of New York. She found new valued mentors when she began working for a team of Professors of Microbiology, Immunology, and Cancer Biology. She continued working for them throughout her career, after moving with them to the University of Virginia in Charlottesville in the 1990's.
Susan was introduced to the International Pathwork Foundation in the mid 90's when she and her sister attended conferences in D.C. sponsored by Common Boundary, an association that explored boundaries among psychology, spirituality and creativity. Susan was a deeply spiritual person who became part of a tight-knit group of Pathwork members who met and supported each other in Charlottesville over many years. After retirement, Susan began to travel more and participate in spiritual retreats, such as Yogaville in Buckingham, Va., and others as far away as the west coast.
Susan had many interests in addition to spirituality, including history, particularly President Lincoln and the Civil War era, music, reading, movies and travel. She was a lifelong learner who enjoyed a wide variety of courses during her retirement.
Just several months ago, Susan braved a diagnosis of advanced lung cancer. She was lovingly cared for by a nurse and good friend until her death. Surviving are her sister, Julie Wheaton; her step-nephew, Kenneth Wheaton; her step-niece. Bethany (Minis) Hillis and family, six first cousins and their families.
A memorial service will be held in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation-Cancer Care online at: https://www.mjhfoundation.org/Cancer-Care
or by check with a memo line "In memory of Susan Prasad" mailed to: Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.