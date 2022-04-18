Susie Roselle Harris Brown Terrell
May 5, 1918 - April 7, 2022
Some glad morning when this life is over, I'll fly away.
Susie Roselle Harris Brown Terrell flew away to her new home on God's celestial shore on April 7, 2022.
Susie was born on May 5, 1918, to Daisy Harris Goffney and Ferris Harris. She was the great-granddaughter of Fairfax Taylor who bought his freedom from slavery, was one of the first African-American land owners in Charlottesville and a founding member of the family church, First Baptist Church (now located on West Main Street in Charlottesville).
Susie was predeceased by her parents, first husband and father of her children, James Brown Sr.; second husband, Thomas Terrell; brothers, Edgar, Ferris A. and George Harris; sisters, Helen Mitchell and Vivian Waddell; and sons, James Brown Jr., Robert Brown, and Ferris T. Brown.
She leaves to cherish and carry on her legacy daughters, Rose Bembry, Patricia Daniels and Kathryn Sims, 16 of her 19 grandchildren, a host of several generations of great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Virginia Harris, and several generations of nieces and nephews.
Susie will be dearly missed by all who knew her and will be forever remembered for her wit, sense of humor and most of all her love of family. She lived a wonderful 103 years by keeping her faith, living one day at a time and holding to God's unchanging hand. She wasn't tired yet and never complained but it was her time to take a closer walk with Him and all who awaited her on God's celestial shore.
The family expresses a special thanks to Lucille Jones, the team from Visiting Angels and the staff of Hospice of The Piedmont for their care and support.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday April 22, 2022, at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center located at 233 4th Street NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903. The family will hold viewing and visitation at the Heritage Center one hour prior to the service. Masks or face coverings are required for attendance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Susie may be made to either the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 4th Street NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 18, 2022.