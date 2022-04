Sylvia Anne Shifflette BrownMarch 3, 1934 - March 30, 2022Sylvia Anne Shifflette Brown, 88, passed in the arms of Christ at Onslow Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville, N.C. on March 30, 2022. Her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.