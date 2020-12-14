Menu
Sylvia L. Phillips
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Sylvia L. Phillips

April 10, 1937 - December 12, 2020

Sylvia L. Phillips, 83, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from complications due to Covid-19.

Sylvia was born on April 10, 1937, in Clifton Forge, Va., to the late John Williams Lipes Jr., and Mable Catherine Fischer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Franklin Phillips.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Kim Doniel (Robert) and Linda Morris (Jeff); grandchildren, John Pollard (Amanda), Matthew Pollard (Kristen), Sarah Davis (Zack), Luke Morris, and Emily Easton (Shane); sister, Kay Roberts and her children, Catherine, John, and Michael; and her beloved cat, Abby.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Service Dogs of Virginia or the National M.S. Society. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 14, 2020.
We are sorry to hear about Sylvia's passing. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend for many years. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dennis and Sandy Erksa
January 6, 2021
Linda and family, We are sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.
Mike and Shari Collier
December 15, 2020
Sylvia was such a special friend...we used to live across the street from them..then later Sylvia and I worked together at UVA. She was always soft spoken and kind. Sorry for your loss...I know she will be missed greatly but know special memories will be in your hearts forever.
Diane Hunt Lamb
December 14, 2020
Kim and Linda, very saddened to hear of your mother's passing. Enjoyed working with Sylvia over the many years at UVA. You have my deepest sympathy. She was a great friend. Love to you all.
Doris Lamb
December 14, 2020
