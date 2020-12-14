Sylvia L. Phillips
April 10, 1937 - December 12, 2020
Sylvia L. Phillips, 83, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from complications due to Covid-19.
Sylvia was born on April 10, 1937, in Clifton Forge, Va., to the late John Williams Lipes Jr., and Mable Catherine Fischer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Franklin Phillips.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Kim Doniel (Robert) and Linda Morris (Jeff); grandchildren, John Pollard (Amanda), Matthew Pollard (Kristen), Sarah Davis (Zack), Luke Morris, and Emily Easton (Shane); sister, Kay Roberts and her children, Catherine, John, and Michael; and her beloved cat, Abby.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Service Dogs of Virginia or the National M.S. Society. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 14, 2020.