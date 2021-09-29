Menu
Tamela Jean Aylor "Tammy" Kelliher
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Tamela "Tammy" Jean Aylor Kelliher

Tamela Aylor Kelliher, age 54, of Aroda, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021. She was born on March 9, 1967, in Culpeper, Va., to Raymond and Jean Aylor.

A member of Evergreen Church of the Brethren, and a beloved servant of God, Tammy was a gifted educator and talented pianist. Tammy was a kindergarten teacher at Unionville Elementary School for 32 years, impacting the lives of hundreds of young children and those she worked with. She enjoyed time with her family and friends and had an infectious smile that brought joy to everyone she came across. She lived her life with kindness, compassion, and selflessness, putting others before herself. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family higher than the sky and deeper than the ocean.

Surviving Tammy are her husband, Patrick Kelliher; her son, Andrew, his wife, Suzi and their daughter, Elizabeth; her daughter, Jeana Grace; her brother, Timothy Aylor, his wife, Ginger and their children, Justin and Brooke; sister, Temple Walkowiak, her husband, Keith and their children, Meredith and Thomas, and countless other family members, friends, and colleagues who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond F. Aylor; her mother, Jean B. Aylor; and her niece, Whitney E. Aylor.

Family night will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Preddy's Funeral Home in Madison, Virginia. The funeral will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Preddy's Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Robinson River Cemetery, in Brightwood, Virginia, with the Rev. Bill Ponn officiating. The family requests that masks be worn while in the funeral home. The family welcomes you at their residence to join in an outdoor celebration of Tammy's life following the graveside service.

Tammy endured her fight with ovarian cancer for 8 years with dignity and grace, even as her time on earth came to an end. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Emily Couric Cancer Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, as well as WakeMed Hospital and Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, North Carolina for their endless support and loving care throughout Tammy's battle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Tammy's name be made to the UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037, adding "Emily Couric Cancer Center" to the memo line of your check.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Oct
2
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Oct
2
Graveside service
Robinson River Cemetery
Brightwood, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In the couple of years that I'd known Tammy, she touched my heart. A real Southern lady with true strength and courage. I know how much faith she had. I know how much she loved her husband and all of her family. I know how much she'll be missed. God Bless you and yours. Sharing in your sorrow. With love and friendship. Joannie and Bill Frye
Joan Frye
October 2, 2021
Sadden to hear the lost of Tammy she was one of my favorite patient here at UVa she will be miss , stay strong in the Lord and he will see you all through this
Sharon Ferguson
Other
September 29, 2021
