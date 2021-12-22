Tammy Denise CrawfordTammy Denise Crawford, 48 of Troy, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 in the University of Virginia Hospital. She was born March 9, 1973 in Charlottesville. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Helen Hawley and maternal grandparents, Malcolm and Ruby Hill and a sister-in-law, Tina Crawford.Tammy loved her fur baby boy, Thor, Steelers football, and playing softball. Tammy is loved by all of her nieces and nephews.She is also survived by her parents, Arnold Wayne Crawford and Audrey Lee Hill Crawford of Keswick; daughters, Brittany Nicole Gentry and husband, Troy of Scottsville, Savannah Leigh Gibson of Troy; brothers, AW Crawford and wife, Jessica of Keswick, Robert Crawford and wife, Stephanie of Louisa; sister, Melissa Plumb and husband, Tommy of Palmyra, significant other, the love of her life, Mike Ables, and grandchildren, McKenzie, TJ and Emmy Gentry.A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Virginia.