Tammy Denise Crawford
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Tammy Denise Crawford

Tammy Denise Crawford, 48 of Troy, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 in the University of Virginia Hospital. She was born March 9, 1973 in Charlottesville. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Helen Hawley and maternal grandparents, Malcolm and Ruby Hill and a sister-in-law, Tina Crawford.

Tammy loved her fur baby boy, Thor, Steelers football, and playing softball. Tammy is loved by all of her nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her parents, Arnold Wayne Crawford and Audrey Lee Hill Crawford of Keswick; daughters, Brittany Nicole Gentry and husband, Troy of Scottsville, Savannah Leigh Gibson of Troy; brothers, AW Crawford and wife, Jessica of Keswick, Robert Crawford and wife, Stephanie of Louisa; sister, Melissa Plumb and husband, Tommy of Palmyra, significant other, the love of her life, Mike Ables, and grandchildren, McKenzie, TJ and Emmy Gentry.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Virginia.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
Rebecca, Mary, William Knight
December 24, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Susan E Bryant
Other
December 23, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I remember Tammy from school, she live right up the road from me.
Dione Berry
December 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We loved her and we will miss her and we will have her memories to cherished.
Ronnie, Mary and Chris and family
Family
December 23, 2021
Prayers and love going to you and your family Brittany and savanna she was a good woman, mom, daughter ,sister, grandmother, she loved her family and friends and she was the one that liked to party I will miss you tammy gone but not forgotten r.i.p. my friend love Tina, Steve Plumb and our kids
Christina Plumb
Family
December 22, 2021
So sorry I remember her at the softball field our prayers and thoughts are with you all
Andrew and Wanda Roach
December 22, 2021
We are sorry on the loss of Tammy. We are praying for your whole family as you grieve.
Pastor Joshua Foote
December 22, 2021
My heart truly breaks for the family Tammy was loved by so many. I pray for peace and comfort at this grieving time. She will always live on through her girls and grandkids. Rest easy sweet Tammy your are missed deeply.
Terri Morris
Family
December 22, 2021
Both of us taught Tammy at Albemarle. She was a sweet young lady whom we have never forgotten and whom we will never forget. We send our deepest condolences to her family.
Chuck and Anne Marie Pace
December 22, 2021
Brittany and Troy We're very sorry to hear of your loss. Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Corey and Marian Kennedy
December 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Teresa and Dwayne Batten
Family
December 22, 2021
