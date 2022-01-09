My Terri, My heart is very heavy now and I can´t believe she is gone! I am so glad I got to spend some time with her at ACDSS before thanksgiving in her office! I have know Terri for many years! I became a fast friend with her when I got my first job working in city hall! She was a hard worker at every place she worked! Always willing to help out to get any task done! I am going to miss her kind words and smell every-time we got together talking about our grand babies and our natural hair!! I keep her family in prayer! This was a life gone to soon, but our God knows what is best always! I too worked at ACDSS in the same FEO Unit with her! Life is too short and we need to enjoy every day with a smile and Terri always did with a big smile ! I hope God will continue to best her family! Love to all Catherine Hall ACDSS Co-worker and Friend

Catherine Hall Work January 10, 2022