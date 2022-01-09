Menu
Terri Lee Payne
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Charlottesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Terri Lee Payne

December 14, 1960 - January 5, 2022

Terri Lee Payne, 61, earned her wings and joined the ancestors on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Terri, affectionately known as Winkle by friends and family was preceded in death by her parents, James H Payne Sr., and Gertrude B Payne.

Terri accepted Christ at an early age and was an extremely intelligent and spiritual person. She was very proud of her African ancestry, travelling alone to Senegal to experience the culture as well as reading and learning all she could about a multitude of subjects.

She lived in Charlottesville her entire short life, and was very active in in Civic activities, graduating from Charlottesville High School and briefly attending Virginia State University. At the time of her death, she was a DSS Specialist 1 for Albemarle County Department of Social Services and was described as a "queen of all trades at her job", doing whatever was needed.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Tamrah Leigh Payne of Charlottesville, and her beautiful granddaughters, Taniya Lei Magruder, Sanai Marie Idoniboye, and Amiyah Love Bruce, all of whom she loved dearly.

She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Payne Barrett; brother, James H Payne Jr. (Ann); and sister, Cheryl Payne Williams (Leonard).

Terri also leaves to mourn, her fiancée, Gregory L Williams; cousin, Karen Johnson Dooms and her husband, Houston; and her very special friend, Veronica Hughes; as well as a host of friends and relatives, who will miss her immensely.

A walk-viewing will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 Sixth St. N.W.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th ST. N.W. Charlottesville, VA

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
19 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss...Worked with Terri a few years ago...In my prayers for comfort and peace
Deb Gonsalves
Work
January 22, 2022
Our condolences and prayers gose out to the family God bless
John and Diane Miller
Friend
January 17, 2022
I was so impressed the way Terri handled the desk at CDSS. No one got the better of her. Loved her spunk and the friendship we forged over the years.
Barbara Bell
January 16, 2022
Praying for God's armor of comfort for the family
Ruth Lacy
January 14, 2022
To Terri's family: May God's peace comfort you in this time of grief.
Tonya White
January 13, 2022
Our prayers gose out to family my god bless
John and Diane Miller
Friend
January 12, 2022
Terri was one of my friends who I will miss a lot. She was caring and upbeat about many things. Due to my using a wheelchair to maneuver around she would come by my house some early mornings on her way to work to change lightbulbs for me. I´ll also miss getting together for meals and chatting with her about numerous things. She was knowledgeable and shared that with me which included opening my eyes and mind to things I did not know at that time.
Penney D
Friend
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss, our siblings are like pieces of our heart. My condolences to the family
Pat wright
January 11, 2022
Jerome Smith
January 11, 2022
Terri was always a friend to me. We met at work and she always had a kind word. We shared ideals that surpassed race and region. Even though I moved away, we remained friends and I learned so much from her. Love you, Terri!
Amy Mink
Other
January 10, 2022
To The Family & Gregory You All Have My Heartfelt Sympathy And Sincere Condolences. Wink Was Always Worldly And Full Of Life! Continued Prayers!
Alfred a Robinson
Friend
January 10, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. May God bless you each. She's not gone she resting in the bosom of the Lord.
Sandra Wells Jackson Allsbrooks
Friend
January 10, 2022
Terri will be so missed. Her attitude and smile are irreplaceable. Sending prayers and condolences.....
Tamara Alexander Ryan
Work
January 10, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are with the family and the loved ones. Terri will be greatly missed....
Sam Spencer
January 10, 2022
She will be deeply missed. Terri ALWAYS had a smile and was so helpful. A devoted worker and friend.
Kelly Whetzel
Work
January 10, 2022
My Terri, My heart is very heavy now and I can´t believe she is gone! I am so glad I got to spend some time with her at ACDSS before thanksgiving in her office! I have know Terri for many years! I became a fast friend with her when I got my first job working in city hall! She was a hard worker at every place she worked! Always willing to help out to get any task done! I am going to miss her kind words and smell every-time we got together talking about our grand babies and our natural hair!! I keep her family in prayer! This was a life gone to soon, but our God knows what is best always! I too worked at ACDSS in the same FEO Unit with her! Life is too short and we need to enjoy every day with a smile and Terri always did with a big smile ! I hope God will continue to best her family! Love to all Catherine Hall ACDSS Co-worker and Friend
Catherine Hall
Work
January 10, 2022
James, Brenda, and Cheryl I am so sorry for your loss. Your ancestors helped to make this a peaceful journey, and rejoiced in her homecoming. Remember that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot cure!
Julia Reaves Green
January 10, 2022
Tamrah, Brenda, James, Cheryl, Gregory, and family - So very sorry about the loss of your beloved "Winkle". My pray is that God will wrap his loving arms around you. May your many, many precious memories comfort you in the days ahead. Love and prayers.
Lynn Rutherford-Snow
Friend
January 9, 2022
To the family my condolences and prayers Terri was a beautiful person and I will always hold her in my heart Rest in peace my dear friend
Theresa Williams
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results