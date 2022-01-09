Terri Lee Payne
December 14, 1960 - January 5, 2022
Terri Lee Payne, 61, earned her wings and joined the ancestors on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Terri, affectionately known as Winkle by friends and family was preceded in death by her parents, James H Payne Sr., and Gertrude B Payne.
Terri accepted Christ at an early age and was an extremely intelligent and spiritual person. She was very proud of her African ancestry, travelling alone to Senegal to experience the culture as well as reading and learning all she could about a multitude of subjects.
She lived in Charlottesville her entire short life, and was very active in in Civic activities, graduating from Charlottesville High School and briefly attending Virginia State University. At the time of her death, she was a DSS Specialist 1 for Albemarle County Department of Social Services and was described as a "queen of all trades at her job", doing whatever was needed.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Tamrah Leigh Payne of Charlottesville, and her beautiful granddaughters, Taniya Lei Magruder, Sanai Marie Idoniboye, and Amiyah Love Bruce, all of whom she loved dearly.
She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Payne Barrett; brother, James H Payne Jr. (Ann); and sister, Cheryl Payne Williams (Leonard).
Terri also leaves to mourn, her fiancée, Gregory L Williams; cousin, Karen Johnson Dooms and her husband, Houston; and her very special friend, Veronica Hughes; as well as a host of friends and relatives, who will miss her immensely.
A walk-viewing will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 Sixth St. N.W.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th ST. N.W. Charlottesville, VA
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.