Thérèse Labrusse Wilson
Thérèse Labrusse Wilson, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully on April 9, 2022, at the age of 94. Born on March 17, 1928, in Châlons-sur-Marne, France, she was the last surviving of ten children born to Clotaire and Yvonne Labrusse. Growing up in Châlons, Thérèse attended an all-girls school until the age of 15, after which she attended Cours Français, a boarding school for girls outside of Paris.
After graduating from Cours Français, Thérèse returned to Châlons, where she worked for the Red Cross. In 1950 she started as an interpreter at a U.S. Army post in Robert-Espagne, France. Playing bridge, a game she was passionate about, Thérèse met Dr. Henry H. Wilson Jr., a first lieutenant and medical officer in charge of a nearby medical facility. They married in Paris and the following year moved to the U.S. In 1959 the couple settled in Richmond, where Henry established his medical practice.
While her activities centered on her four children and husband, in her spare time Thérèse promoted interest in France and French culture by helping to establish the Richmond chapter of the Alliance Française, as well as Le Trait d'Union. She volunteered for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Johnston-Willis Hospital, and St. Christopher's School. An avid gardener, she was most proud of the work she did with a small group of women instrumental in the formation of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Thérèse remained an accomplished bridge player over the years. She continued to visit her French family on a regular basis and received a steady stream of relatives from France.
In her lifetime nothing gave Thérèse more joy than her family, many of whom called her by her nickname, Tatie. She loved being a mother, which is her greatest legacy. Her warm, loving, fun, and easygoing nature endeared her to everyone, and her strength inspired her family. Her marriage and parenting skills are models for her children and grandchildren.
Thérèse was predeceased by her husband, Henry, and her son, Hal. She is survived by three children, Anne Fafara (Richard), Caroline McLean (Stephen), and Harrison Wilson (Catherine); daughter-in-law, Alison Wilson; and 12 grandchildren: Thomas and Peter Fafara; Wilson McLean, Margaret McLean Dagenhart (James), and Elizabeth McLean Hughes (Reagen); Peter, James, David (Laura), and Caroline Wilson; and Henry, Sophie, and Preston Wilson. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Caroline and Henry Dagenhart, and Harrison and Wilson Hughes.
Thérèse's family would like to thank Westminster Canterbury Richmond, particularly Dr. William Reed and the outstanding nursing staff on the first floor of the Parsons Health Center, for their compassionate care. In addition, the family thanks Jean Britt and Margaret Giglio for the loving companionship they provided Thérèse.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the Spiritual Center at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, VA 23227. Condolences may be sent to the family either directly or to bennettfuneralhomes.com
. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to either The Virginia Home, 1101 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA 23220 (https://www.thevirginiahome.org/get-involved/donate
) or the Westminster Canterbury Foundation Annual Fellowship Fund, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, VA 23227 (https://foundation.wcrichmond.org/senior-living-donations-richmond-va
).
Published by Daily Progress from Apr. 17 to May 8, 2022.