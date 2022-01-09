Theodore R. Riffe
February 28, 1929 - January 3, 2022
Theodore R. Riffe, also known as 'Guy Guy' to the people that loved him, of Charlottesville, Va. died on Monday, January 3, 2022, peacefully at home. He was born at Sandy Huff, near Iaeger, W.Va. on February 28, 1929, the son of late Crittendon C. and Myrtle M. Riffe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Clara E. Riffe; a daughter, Jennifer Ann Riffe; a brother, Crittendon C. Riffe Jr.; and a sister, Clara (Riffe) Evans.
He is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Teddi Sipe of Charlottesville, Va. and grandsons, Mark A. Sipe of Manteo, N.C., Cabell Clatterbaugh (Amy), of Huddleston, Va., Jedidiah L. Sipe (Krista) of Manteo, N.C.., Tyler L. Sipe (Kaythurn) of Keswick, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Clara L. Sipe, Adeline R. Sipe, Isla W. Sipe, Tyler L. Sipe Jr. and Guinevere L. Sipe.
In 1988, Mr. Riffe retired as Associate Director for Administration of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, a position he held for some 29 years. He was most proud of his association and friendships with many young engineers and scientists who designed, built and utilized the telescopes and other facilities of the NRAO and made it into one of the worlds premier institutions for research in radio astronomy and astrophysics. Before joining the NRAO in 1959 he was Controller for the Coyle and Richardson Corporation in Charleston, W.Va. and prior to that he was a Budget Analyst for the State Budget Department, also in Charleston.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and honorably discharged in 1949 with the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans and life member of the Marine Corps Association. He graduated from Marshall University in 1954 where he received his degree in Finance and Economics.
A Service will be held at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd. Charlottesville, Va. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made to a charity or other organization of one's personal choice.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.