Therron Denona "Nona" Carver
Therron "Nona" Denona Carver

Therron Denona " Nona" Carver passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home in Covesville, Va.

She was the last sibling of the late Montague and Sophie Truslow. She was preceded in death by 10 siblings and her husband, Lewis Carver.

She is survived by two sons, James and Richard Carver and one daughter, Linda Edwards, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Anderson Funeral Home of Crozet will be handling cremation per her request.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.
A loving and hard working lady, Rip NONA. I will miss you. I Was her neighbor since 1986
Kate Lawson
Friend
June 15, 2021
