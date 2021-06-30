Thomas "Aubrey" Barnes



Aubrey was loved by many and will be missed by all. Born on October 14, 1942, in Danville, Va., he left us on June 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise Barnes; his twin brother, Godfrey Barnes; and close cousins, Billy Wilkins and Sonny Miller.



He is survived by his wife, Kim Barnes. He was a loving father figure to Melissa Shifflett, Billy Kringle, Randy Kringle, David, TerriLynn and Tammy Sugar. He was called Grandpa by Luci Shifflett, William and Mason Kringle, and Daezi and Richard Tabilas. He was also survived by cousins, Nancy Weatherford, Phyllis Mitchell, Hampton Wilkins, and Larry Miller.



He graduated from Va. Tech and served in the Army.



No services will be held at this time. Donations can be made in his memory to Greene County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 302, Stanardsville, VA 22973.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 30, 2021.