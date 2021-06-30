Menu
Thomas "Aubrey" Barnes
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Thomas "Aubrey" Barnes

Aubrey was loved by many and will be missed by all. Born on October 14, 1942, in Danville, Va., he left us on June 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise Barnes; his twin brother, Godfrey Barnes; and close cousins, Billy Wilkins and Sonny Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Barnes. He was a loving father figure to Melissa Shifflett, Billy Kringle, Randy Kringle, David, TerriLynn and Tammy Sugar. He was called Grandpa by Luci Shifflett, William and Mason Kringle, and Daezi and Richard Tabilas. He was also survived by cousins, Nancy Weatherford, Phyllis Mitchell, Hampton Wilkins, and Larry Miller.

He graduated from Va. Tech and served in the Army.

No services will be held at this time. Donations can be made in his memory to Greene County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 302, Stanardsville, VA 22973.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 30, 2021.
Kim, It was incredibly kind of you to include my children. My deepest condolences, I am so thankful that he had you!
Ruby Megan Sugar
September 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. He was a good man and will be missed.
Biddy and Sue Fosher
June 30, 2021
Kim and family, we are so sorry for your loss. May you find peace and comfort in Christ until you meet Aubrey again.
June 30, 2021
