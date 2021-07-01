Menu
Thomas Carson Breeden
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Thomas Carson Breeden

It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Carson Breeden announce his passing after a brave battle with cancer. Thomas Carson Breeden, 71, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 with his family present. He was born Charlottesville on June 11, 1950.

Thomas was in the United States Army from 1970 to 1972 and received an Honorable Discharge.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Breeden; mother, Virgie Morris; stepfather, Albert Morris; and sister, Jeannie Breeden.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia Harlow Breeden; son, Marty Breeden and wife, Beverly, and family of Waynesboro; daughter, Marsha Mathias and husband, Roger of Waynesboro; grandsons, Quentin Blackman and Max O'Hanlon; sisters, Judy Damron and husband, James "Chubby" and family, Penny Morris and partner, EW and family, Sue McCauley and husband, Oscar and family; special friends, Justin Horn and Courtney along with their children, Nolan, Ellie and Addy.

Along with lots of family he leaves behind many friends and loved ones. As a grandfather he earned the name "Day",and was known as "Day" to many youngsters that he loved and mentored.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Edward Avenue Baptist Church, Waynesboro, Virginia.

The family of Thomas wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Naheed Velji and Legacy Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scottsville Chapel of Thacker Brothers Funeral Homes.


Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Edward Avenue Baptist Church
Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sylvia and family We will sure miss Thomas as our neighbor and a very dear friend So sorry for your loss but we trust you each one will find comfort in your sweet memories You all will be in our thoughts and prayers
Kenny and Sharon Wyant
Friend
July 2, 2021
Our thoughts are with you Sylvia, Marty, Sissy and the rest of the family. Tommy was loved by many and his passing will leave a big hole in your life. I was blessed to have him as my cousin via marriage. Love you all!
Martha & Darryl Walter
Family
July 1, 2021
When it comes to remembering someone after their passing for me and many, many others Tommy will be one person who will never be forgotten in the minds, hearts and souls of the people who knew and loved him! Tommy was a great man, a great husband, father, brother and friend to all and everyone loved him! He will be missed, greatly by all and remembered just as greatly and live on in our hearts forever. Tommy is at rest and at peace now and in another realm we left here have yet see. He is with God as that's where a man of that stature belongs and what he deserves for being the man that he was. Rest in Peace, Love you Brother! Chubby
Chubby Damron
July 1, 2021
