Thomas Carson BreedenIt is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Carson Breeden announce his passing after a brave battle with cancer. Thomas Carson Breeden, 71, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 with his family present. He was born Charlottesville on June 11, 1950.Thomas was in the United States Army from 1970 to 1972 and received an Honorable Discharge.He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Breeden; mother, Virgie Morris; stepfather, Albert Morris; and sister, Jeannie Breeden.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia Harlow Breeden; son, Marty Breeden and wife, Beverly, and family of Waynesboro; daughter, Marsha Mathias and husband, Roger of Waynesboro; grandsons, Quentin Blackman and Max O'Hanlon; sisters, Judy Damron and husband, James "Chubby" and family, Penny Morris and partner, EW and family, Sue McCauley and husband, Oscar and family; special friends, Justin Horn and Courtney along with their children, Nolan, Ellie and Addy.Along with lots of family he leaves behind many friends and loved ones. As a grandfather he earned the name "Day",and was known as "Day" to many youngsters that he loved and mentored.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Edward Avenue Baptist Church, Waynesboro, Virginia.The family of Thomas wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Naheed Velji and Legacy Hospice.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scottsville Chapel of Thacker Brothers Funeral Homes.