Thomas James Crawford
December 19, 1954 - April 2, 2022
Thomas James Crawford, "T. J." of Charlottesville, Virginia was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends.
Thomas "T.J." was born on December 19, 1954, to the late Thomas and Wilma Crawford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts, Barbara Williams and Yvonne Anthony; one sister, Natalie Crawford; and a brother, Randy Crawford.
Thomas "T. J." graduated from Lane High School in 1973, after graduating he embarked his career with State Farm Insurance Company. He gave 45 years of service and retired in 2018.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Paula Crawford; three sisters, Mary (Phoede) Ward, (Fred), Ila Crawford, and Adair Crawford all of Charlottesville, Va., and Sharon Crawford Pitre (Herman) of Oakland, Calif.; one aunt, Ramonde Gardner of Charlottesville, Va.; a special devoted nephew, Adrian Crawford and a devoted friend, Frankie Swift; a host of other nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Zion Union Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 12 until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. NW Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 14, 2022.