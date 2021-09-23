Thomas Donnelly
January 19, 1940 - September 20, 2021
Thomas Donnelly, 81, of Esmont, died on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on January 19, 1940, in New York City, the son of the late Thomas and Mary Agnes (Jacob) Donnelly.
Mr. Donnelly served as a pilot for 15 years in the United States Air Force. He was a graduate of Regis High School in New York City and the University of Notre Dame. After retirement, he enjoyed reading, astronomy, and farming.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah (Forsyth) Donnelly; four children, Katharine Adams (Reginald) of Pa., Mary Winkley (John) of N.M., Thomas Forsyth Donnelly of Wash., and Clancy Donnelly (Aretha) of Md.; four grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Levy (Jonathan) of Calif.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. George Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 23, 2021.