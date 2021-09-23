Menu
Thomas Donnelly
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Thomas Donnelly

January 19, 1940 - September 20, 2021

Thomas Donnelly, 81, of Esmont, died on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on January 19, 1940, in New York City, the son of the late Thomas and Mary Agnes (Jacob) Donnelly.

Mr. Donnelly served as a pilot for 15 years in the United States Air Force. He was a graduate of Regis High School in New York City and the University of Notre Dame. After retirement, he enjoyed reading, astronomy, and farming.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah (Forsyth) Donnelly; four children, Katharine Adams (Reginald) of Pa., Mary Winkley (John) of N.M., Thomas Forsyth Donnelly of Wash., and Clancy Donnelly (Aretha) of Md.; four grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Levy (Jonathan) of Calif.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. George Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. George's Catholic Church
7240 Scottsville Road, Scottsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
A gentle soul, quick to smile and eager to help. This is my fond memory as a Regis classmate. May he rest in God´s love.
Robert Carlsen
School
November 9, 2021
Sarah, I am. Sorry for your loss
Fleecy. Greene. Smith
Family
September 23, 2021
