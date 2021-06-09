To Aimee, Harrison, Tori and to all of Wayne´s loved ones, My heart goes out to you all. I know you will miss him terribly. I hope that you can find solace in the legacy Wayne leaves behind in the hundreds of children he touched in his teaching career. He taught athleticism, integrity, persistence, fun, humor, and the joy of winning and competition to so many. He lives on in the hearts of his students and family. May he Rest In Peace.

Pattie Watson School June 11, 2021