Thomas Wayne Flint
April 3, 1950 - June 6, 2021
Thomas Wayne Flint, 71, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 6, 2021, with his wife, Aimee, at his side.
Born on April 3, 1950, he was the son of the late Thomas Macon Flint and Emma Jean Leake Flint. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Stony Point.
Wayne graduated from Albemarle High School in 1968. After high school, he went on to earn his teaching degree from Campbell University in North Carolina, and his Master's Degree from the University of Virginia.
Wayne married his wife Aimee in 1975.
Wayne dedicated his life to teaching and coaching. He started teaching physical education at Stony Point School after college, and continued there until his passing. He spent years coaching and mentoring not only his own children but countless other children in various sports.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing at Cape Hatteras. You could also find him riding his tractor, mowing the grass with one of his grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Aimee; his two children, Robert Harrison and Victoria Hayes; and his two grandchildren, Charlotte and Aubree. He was a proud Pop Pop.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Stony Point Ruritan club house.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne Flint Scholarship Fund c/o The Stony Point PTO, 3893 Stony Point Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Hill & Wood Funeral Home -- Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 9, 2021.