Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Wayne Flint
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Thomas Wayne Flint

April 3, 1950 - June 6, 2021

Thomas Wayne Flint, 71, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 6, 2021, with his wife, Aimee, at his side.

Born on April 3, 1950, he was the son of the late Thomas Macon Flint and Emma Jean Leake Flint. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Stony Point.

Wayne graduated from Albemarle High School in 1968. After high school, he went on to earn his teaching degree from Campbell University in North Carolina, and his Master's Degree from the University of Virginia.

Wayne married his wife Aimee in 1975.

Wayne dedicated his life to teaching and coaching. He started teaching physical education at Stony Point School after college, and continued there until his passing. He spent years coaching and mentoring not only his own children but countless other children in various sports.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing at Cape Hatteras. You could also find him riding his tractor, mowing the grass with one of his grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Aimee; his two children, Robert Harrison and Victoria Hayes; and his two grandchildren, Charlotte and Aubree. He was a proud Pop Pop.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Stony Point Ruritan club house.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne Flint Scholarship Fund c/o The Stony Point PTO, 3893 Stony Point Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill & Wood Funeral Home -- Greene Chapel

15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Stony Point Ruritan club house
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
To Aimee, Harrison, Tori and to all of Wayne´s loved ones, My heart goes out to you all. I know you will miss him terribly. I hope that you can find solace in the legacy Wayne leaves behind in the hundreds of children he touched in his teaching career. He taught athleticism, integrity, persistence, fun, humor, and the joy of winning and competition to so many. He lives on in the hearts of his students and family. May he Rest In Peace.
Pattie Watson
School
June 11, 2021
Certainly remember Wayne in our early days of teaching and have many stories. Respected his creativity and friendship. Heartfelt sympathy to his family and all his students.
Kathy Gay Groves
Work
June 10, 2021
Aimee, We were saddened to hear of Wayne's passing. He touched the minds and hearts of so many children during his years at Stony Point School, including our son and daughter. He leaves quite a legacy in this community and will be long remembered as a teacher, coach, and friend. Our hearts go out to you and Harrison and Tori, along with our prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Larry and Lynn Martin
Friend
June 10, 2021
Aimee, Harrison, and Tory, We were so sorry to hear of Wayne's death. He was a special person, teacher and coach who could help child find the best in themselves. He leaves quite a legacy in the community that you can proud of. Our most sincere condolences. J. W. and Susan Gibson
Susan & J. W. Gibson
Friend
June 10, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Mr. Flint´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
June 9, 2021
My sincere condolences to Wayne's family and the friends he had from high school and Stony Point,where he was a fixture. I coached Wayne and knew him as the person who would be great with kids. My heart goes out to Aimee. RIP
William Raines
Other
June 9, 2021
Mr flint was my gym teacher from 85 to 92 at stony point he was a great person and was an amazing teacher prayers go out to his family
Jenny Shifflett
School
June 9, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Wayne´s passing. He was a special person and will be sorely missed. Prayers for you and your family.
Regina Kirk
Work
June 9, 2021
Wayne coached our daughter at WAHS her junior and senior year. She was always impressed by his knowledge of the sport but more so his encouragement and care for his team. He made such a positive impression on the girls. So sad to hear of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are for his family at this time.
Jane Darin
School
June 9, 2021
Mr flint taught my daughter at Stoney point school and she is now 25 he was a wonderful Teacher may God Bless your family.
Lasandra B Jones
School
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results