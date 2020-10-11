Thomas Jackson Allen Jr.
September 16, 1928 - October 8, 2020
Surrounded by loved ones and escorted by the angels, Thomas "Tom" Jackson Allen Jr., age 91, ascended into Heaven on Thursday evening, October 8, 2020, at his home in Charlottesville, Va. Tom was born on September 16, 1929.
Tom was retired from Acme Visible Records after 44 years of service. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, especially to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; playing with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; helping his family, friends, and neighbor; and working with his church family.
He was a faithful servant at Belmont Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as a Deacon and usher and in many other capacities.
He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Evelyn Allen; brother, Clyde E. Allen (Mary); brother, James Henry; sister, Barbara Peery Sacre (Macon /Tom); brother-in-law, Robert Siler; sister-in-law, Bessie Allen; and sons-in-law, Calvin Anderson and Thomas Lively.
Tom is survived by his wife, Eula, of 69 and a half years; his son, Michael Allen and his wife, Susan; daughter, Linda Allen Mallory Anderson Lively; his grandsons, Scott Mallory (Heather), Shane Allen (Ashley), Shawn Mallory (Heather), William Mallory (Jamie); great-grandchildren, James, Alex, Paige, Mason, Casey, Summer and Autumn Mallory; his brother, George Allen (Mary); sister, Nellie Siler; sister-in-law, Mary Shifflett; and many, many nephews, and nieces; special friend and neighbors, Kenny Simpson and family, Kathleen Hutchinson and family.
Thanks to Legacy Hospice for their caring and compassion over the last weeks. A special thank you to Andrea, Tamesha, Faith, Allison, Barbara, Tammy, Linnea, and Danielle for their special attention to our needs.
Family visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. You need to call for appointment (due to Covid) at 434-296-6148. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Honorary pall bearers will be Scott Mallory, Shane Allen, Shawn Mallory, William Mallory, Todd Peery, Monte Peery, Duane Siler.
In lieu of flowers, we would suggest contributions be made to Legacy Hospice, 650 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Ste 310, Charlottesville VA, 22911, or to Belmont Baptist Church, 830 Monticello Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Hill & Wood Funeral Home
201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 11, 2020.