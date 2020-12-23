My father, was an awesome provider and loved his family. My grandparents, Kate and Moses Poore shined through him. Always fare, to everyone no matter race or creed. Work ethic was beyond compare. An Awesome Dad, he'll be greatly missed. And, Mike I remember working with you on your board fence, with that cool F-150. My dad always spoke highly of you. Thanks, Mr. Mike W.

Rober E Poore December 24, 2020