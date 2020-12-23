Menu
Thomas E. "Tommy" Poore
Sheridan Funeral Home
6093 Venable Rd
Kents Store, VA
Thomas "Tommy" E. Poore

Thomas "Tommy" E. Poore, 75, of Bremo Bluff, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 with his family by his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Moses and Kate Poore; his son, James E. Poore; and his brother, Stewart Poore.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 52 years; four children, Tabitha Kuzdzal (Daniel), David Poore (Kerrie), Robert Poore (Christina) and Marie Opie (Nathan); grandchildren, Matthew Goddin, Aaron Goddin, Rachel Goddin, Stella Poore, Kim Jansson (Colin), Kristen Poore, Kerry Poore, Mariah Washington, Alexis Washington and Nate Opie; one great-grandchild, Braiden Jansson; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

A heartfelt thanks to Carla Loflin and Katie Grammar.

Tommy served our Country proudly in Vietnam. He retired from Virginia Power and was an avid farmer working his farm until he no longer could do to his Parkinson's disease.

Graveside services will be conducted by the Rev. Lowell Vaught at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Elk Hill Cemetery in Goochland, Va. Masks and social distancing are appreciated due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Piedmont or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Elk Hill Cemetery
Goochland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Sheridan Funeral Home
My father, was an awesome provider and loved his family. My grandparents, Kate and Moses Poore shined through him. Always fare, to everyone no matter race or creed. Work ethic was beyond compare. An Awesome Dad, he'll be greatly missed. And, Mike I remember working with you on your board fence, with that cool F-150. My dad always spoke highly of you. Thanks, Mr. Mike W.
Rober E Poore
December 24, 2020
Remembering all Tommy did for me while we were at the plant
Mike and Carol Walker
December 23, 2020
