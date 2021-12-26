Thomas Joseph Robertazzi
July 10, 1928 - December 17, 2021
Thomas J. Robertazzi died on December 17, 2021. Born on July 10, 1928, to the late Rose and Dominick Robertazzi. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his brother, Bob; sister, Suzanne; and children, Tom, Jeannine (George), Suzanne amd John (Kate); as well as grandchildren, Sam, Tom, Theo, and Max.
He was a proud graduate of Fordham University (1953), a Korean War Army veteran (1953-1956) and a graduate of NYU for his MBA (1958). He met Barbara late in life and the two native New Yorkers married in St. Patrick's Cathedral in November of 1971. He was a devoted husband for 50 years to his bride and partner in love and life.
He held many diverse jobs throughout his life from taxicab driver up to corporate leadership roles. Wherever the family was living, summers were spent with family at the cabin he helped his parents build in Port Jefferson. He encouraged his children to apply their best talents in life and was the staunchest champion of each of his children. He was an advisor and assistant to each on a wide range of topics from investing to anything that needed to be taken apart and rebuilt, especially cars.
During his many years as a parishioner at St. Joseph's in Danbury, Conn., he served as a trustee and ushered regularly. He ended his long career working for the Corporate Angel Network and would bring lunchtime food extras to the Dorothy Day House in Danbury. He kept his N.Y. wit and sense of humor right up until the end. He always felt he was guided by the Holy Spirit navigating his path in life and we are comforted knowing he is resting in Eternal Peace.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Amelia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dorothy Day House (http://www.dorothydaydanbury.org/
) or any organization that helps veterans such as https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 26, 2021.