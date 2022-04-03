Thomas Rogers Shepherd III
Thomas Rogers Shepherd III, 51, of Fishersville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
He was born on November 5, 1970, in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of Lynn Thornburg Shepherd of Charlottesville, Virginia, and the late Thomas Rogers Shepherd Jr.
Tom was a fearless leader, son, brother, husband, and father who fought the most courageous battle with Parotid Gland Adenocarcinoma during the past 4 ½ years.
He was a graduate of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia and Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland. He was most recently employed as a Paraplanner with Ameriprise Financial. Prior to that he was the manager for Kroger Corporation. He was a former volunteer for the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Scout Master for Troop 81 in Crimora. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mandy Mayse Shepherd of Fishersville; two children, Cullen Thomas Shepherd and Abigail Mayse Shepherd, both of Fishersville; a sister, Valerie Shepherd Wallace and husband, David, of Chester, Maryland; a brother, Daniel McBride Shepherd and wife, Robin, of Mechanicsville, Virginia; nieces, Savannah, Madeline, and Emma Wallace; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at The Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. The family will receive friends immediately following the services in the church hall. A private interment will be held in Woodland Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scouts, BSA of America Troop 81, c/o Angie Brittle, 3266 East Side Highway, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com
