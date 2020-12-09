Thomas David Wetsel
February 12, 1930 - December 5, 2020
Thomas David Wetsel, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully at his home on December 5, 2020. He was born at home in Greene County, on February 12, 1930, to the late James Henry Wetsel and Daisy Deneal Dickerson Wetsel. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ann W. Huffman and her husband, James "Cheese" Huffman; and his brother, Clarence Henry Wetsel.
Tommy was a life-long farmer and heavy equipment operator in Albemarle and Greene Counties. He managed the family farms with his brother, Clarence. He enjoyed raising beef cattle and crops. Tommy was most at home on his tractor or backhoe, but he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was always willing to lend an extra hand.
He is survived by his sisters, Carol W. Neff (Wilson) of Millboro, Va., and Mary W. Hood (Alvin) of Hood, Va.; nephews, Burton T. Neff (Lakita) of California, Stuart W. Hood (Megan) of Madison; nieces, Vanessa W. Hendley (John) of West Va., Helena O. Wetsel of Charlottesville, and Ann H. Horrocks (Tim) of Brentwood, Tenn.; great-nephews, Gabriel Wetsel and Isaiah and Samuel Neff; and a great-niece, Sutton Lane Hood.
A graveside will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens, with his sister, Mrs. Mary Hood officiating.
The family would like to express gratitude to Hospice of the Piedmont for their care. A very heart-felt thank you to Michelle Pritchett, Denise Lloyd, Diane Wilson, and Leigh Ann Wiley for their excellent care of Tommy.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 9, 2020.