Thomas L. Woodhouse
March 17, 1941 - January 25, 2021
Thomas L. Woodhouse "Tom, Woody" a long time resident of Charlottesville and Northern, Va., passed away on January 25, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. A wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend to many, he will be sorely missed.
A lifetime in real estate was Tom's persistent work ethic and he thrived on it. He was an avid reader, gardener, history and antique enthusiast. He could put a great culinary spin on many dishes along with a spirit or two. Tom was most generous to family and friends, inclusive, supportive, and enjoyed a good conversation. He had a vast interest in raising horses and enjoyed the country life with his dogs by his side.
In his youth he was a champion chess player, a pilot, sailed, attained Eagle Scout, traveled much of the west while in college. His adventures in the U.S. and other countries were most memorable. He served in the Army National Guard. Always inquisitive and thinking ahead, Tom was relentless in his pursuit of the next project. What would he have said..."stay the course, push ahead and have a good time."
Born on March 17, 1941, in Raleigh, N.C., he was the son of the late Thomas L. Woodhouse Jr. and Suzanne A. Woodhouse. Tom is survived by his sister, Suzanne W. DeMasters; his niece, Brandi M. DeMasters; nephews, Edwin C. DeMasters (Sarah) of Charlottesville, Va., and Michael A. DeMasters (Frances) of Richmond, Va.; great niece and nephews, Damon DeMasters and Desmond Feggans of Charlottesville, Va., and Samantha and Garrett Watkins of Ferncliff, Va.; and his faithful dog, Sassafras.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
The family also extends their gratitude to Dr. Brandt and Dr. Hill and nurses and staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for their care and support.
Please make a donation to your favorite charity
, the Charlottesville/Albemarle SPCA at https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/
, or plant a tree in Tom's name.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.