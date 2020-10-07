Thomas Worcester Starkey
April 11, 1927 - October 3, 2020
Thomas Worcester Starkey, 93, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Tom was born April 11, 1927 in Duluth, Minn., to the late Warren Fellows and Virginia May Moore Starkey. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., and served our country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a regional manager for Sandoz/Novartis Pharmaceuticals for many years. He and his wife, Sarah retired to her beloved family home, Belvidere Farm, in Mount Sidney, Va. He was a member of the Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday school.
On January 14, 1950, he married Sarah Alice McCue in St. Louis, Miss. Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas McCue Starkey of Charlottesville, Va., and David Moore Starkey and wife, Iris Garner, of Kernsville, N.C.; sisters, Katherine Litehiser and Virginia Thompson of Minn.; grandchildren, Tricia Starkey of N.C., Lauren Starkey Oelschlager of Va., Shaun Starkey of Pa., Daniel Starkey and Matthew Starkey of N.C.; great-grandchildren, Gwynneth Ward, Cecelia Ward, and Maisie Ward of Va., Alexis Starkey and Jordan Starkey of N.C., Eli Starkey and Campbell Starkey of Pa.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Starkey.
Tom was known by his loved ones as a dedicated family man, a gentleman, and God-fearing individual from another era. He and his wife Sarah traveled the world together. He was a passionate student of history; he enjoyed cruises, the countryside, and pugs. Most especially, he loved his family and home. He will be forever missed.
Funeral services and burial will be privately held at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, 28 Old Stone Church Lane, Fort Defiance, Virginia 24437.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 7, 2020.