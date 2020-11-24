Tiewan Le'Vert Benston
September 24, 1979 - November 14, 2020
Tiewan Le'Vert Benston, 41, of Charlottesville, Va., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1979, to Diane Benston Gibbs and Norman Moore. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mature Benston Sr. and Pearl Dixon; his paternal grandparent, the Rev. Charlie Moore and Shirley Spence Moore; a brother, Kevin Moore; uncles, Rayvonne Dixon, Ronald Downing, Emanuel Benston, Mature Benston Jr., James Shephard, and Kevin Moore; and an aunt, Olar B. Purvis.
He is survived by his sons, Xavier Tarell Benston and Jayden Cartrell Benston; his special friend, Tammy N. Carter; his mother, Diane B. Gibbs (Pal); father, Norman Moore (Maxine); brother, Kolron Moore; sister, Taneesia Moore; nieces, KaMoni and Kaliyah Moore and their mother, Tawanna; one nephew, Jaxon Hale; best friend, Teneeka White; his honorary brothers, Willie Boyd IV, James "Bubba" Brock, Tim Morse, Ross Sampson, Andre Moore, James Spence, Richard Spence, Morgan Holley and Emanuel Redmond; his honorary sisters, Annette Brock, Leonda Williams, Whitney Johnson, Whitley Johnson, Kelsey Moore and Denise Midgette Farmer; his godfather, Cedric Moore; his godmother, Shirley "Loisy" Johnson; his godchildren, Kiana Brown, Destini Mitchell, Kydrianna Randolph, MarKaysia Randolph, Aaliyah Moore and Juelz Johnson; his masonic brother mentors, James Carter and Darryl Barnes; honorary dad, David Londree, and a host of special aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
"Tie", as most of his family and friends called him, was an avid fisherman, video game player, and enjoyed working on computers. He just loved learning new things. He was a 1998 high school graduate of Washington High School in Washington, N.C. He attended College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, N.C., and ITT Tech formerly in Norfolk, Va. He worked for the University of Virginia for 15 years in Facilities Management. He graduated from the UVA Apprenticeship Program on May 5, 2009, as a Licensed Plumber. He was a proud Brother of Jefferson Lodge #20 Prince Hall of Virginia F&A Masons inc. here in Charlottesville, Va.
Tie had a beautiful smile that attracted everyone's attention and a personality out of this world. Tie was a very loving father, son, nephew, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service with Masonic honor will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Booker T. Washington Park.
The family will be receiving friends at a walk-through picture display held on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. Please make sure you wear your mask and social distancing at both events.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 24, 2020.