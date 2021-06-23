My condolences to the Michie family . 14 years you welcome me and two like you own . Tiffany you played a huge part of our life , you will always be their TT , the one who was always wanted to go joy riding , or cooking on the grill for neighborhood kids hotdogs and hamburgers, and all the times we will go to red lobster and you would chase Quay with the lobster tail , or just sitting at home playing Monopoly , scrabble Uno, watching Netflix , and playing spades . We´ve a lot of enjoyable times she´s be missed dearly. Much love to the family . Queshia,Quai´Saun and Quadonnis

Queshia Green June 24, 2021