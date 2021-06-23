Menu
Tiffany Shantel Michie
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Tiffany Shantel Michie

November 3, 1976 - June 17, 2021

Tiffany Shantel Michie, 44, passed away on June 17, 2021. She was born on November 3, 1976, to John A. Michie and Ruth Nowell Michie. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mary Nowell, and Virginia Michie Jones.

She is survived by her parents, John and Ruth Michie; one beloved brother, John A. Michie Jr.; three precious nephews, Koron, Darrius, and Amari Michie; a precious niece, Phoenix Isabelle, all of Charlottesville, Va.; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and special friends.

She graduated from Southern Vance High School in Henderson, N.C., where she was a track star, her nickname was "Sweet Feet." She attended St. Augustine College in Raleigh, N.C. During her career she was employed as a factory worker in Winchester and was a bus driver with Charlottesville Area Transit.

She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. "Keep running until you reach your destination."

A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, with Bishop William Nowell officiating.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Jun
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church
VA
Rest In Paradise... I remember us trying to tie that tie for your other Job,, I'm so sorry you've left Us .. Good Bye,, Tiffany.
Marsha Hedgeman
June 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. I can not believe my college friend is gone. We went to Saint Augustine´s College together. Tiffany had a courageous smile. Tiffany will be missed. RIP my college friend
Lucretia Wooten
Friend
June 28, 2021
Praying with my family
Jackie Boone
June 24, 2021
A Journey Remembered As some people journey through life, they leave footprints wherever they go, footprints of kindness and love, courage and compassion, humor and inspiration. Joy and Faith. My beautiful, brave, fierce and strong Niece left this earth on the wings of an Angel on my birthday, June 17, 2021. Faith, Love and Remembrance last forever. You will never, ever be forgotten, you have now became a memory, your memory is now Our Family Treasures. Rest my Beautiful Niece until we meet again. I will always love you, and you never, ever be forgotten!!
Ernestine Baker-Feggans
Family
June 24, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Tiffany was so sweet, and had the sweetest smile. When I heard of her passing, my immediate memories of her were her dancing. The way she praised God, nobody else could dance like her. Rest easy Tiffany, I'll always remember you
Angela Davis
Friend
June 24, 2021
Ernestine Baker-Feggans
June 24, 2021
My condolences to the family. RIP Tiffany.
Petronia Cooke Hicks
June 24, 2021
Queshia Green
June 23, 2021
My condolences to the Michie family . 14 years you welcome me and two like you own . Tiffany you played a huge part of our life , you will always be their TT , the one who was always wanted to go joy riding , or cooking on the grill for neighborhood kids hotdogs and hamburgers, and all the times we will go to red lobster and you would chase Quay with the lobster tail , or just sitting at home playing Monopoly , scrabble Uno, watching Netflix , and playing spades . We´ve a lot of enjoyable times she´s be missed dearly. Much love to the family . Queshia,Quai´Saun and Quadonnis
Queshia Green
June 24, 2021
My condolences to the family. Tiffany was a very special friend. She was like a daughter to me. She loved to cook and she was good at it. I will miss her dearly. My prayers are with the family. God bless you all.
Helen Green
Friend
June 23, 2021
Going to miss your contagious smile. Rest up lil cousin, you have left your mark on a lot of people and we will hold onto every memory. Love you
Gwen MIchie-Harris
Family
June 23, 2021
Tiffany, affectionately known as "Miss Moose", rest well sweetheart and you will be missed. As you know, I love you endlessly
Cassandra Newton
Family
June 23, 2021
