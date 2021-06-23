Tiffany Shantel Michie
November 3, 1976 - June 17, 2021
Tiffany Shantel Michie, 44, passed away on June 17, 2021. She was born on November 3, 1976, to John A. Michie and Ruth Nowell Michie. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mary Nowell, and Virginia Michie Jones.
She is survived by her parents, John and Ruth Michie; one beloved brother, John A. Michie Jr.; three precious nephews, Koron, Darrius, and Amari Michie; a precious niece, Phoenix Isabelle, all of Charlottesville, Va.; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and special friends.
She graduated from Southern Vance High School in Henderson, N.C., where she was a track star, her nickname was "Sweet Feet." She attended St. Augustine College in Raleigh, N.C. During her career she was employed as a factory worker in Winchester and was a bus driver with Charlottesville Area Transit.
She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. "Keep running until you reach your destination."
A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, with Bishop William Nowell officiating.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 23, 2021.