Timothy Deane
October 15, 1955 - June 30, 2021
Timothy "Timmy" Lee Deane, 65, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born on October 15, 1955, in Charlottesville, to the late Ashby and Glace Deane. Mr. Deane was the owner and operator of Action Seamless Aluminum Gutters in Charlottesville for 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling to Gloucester, Va., where he loved being by the water and eating seafood with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Deane; his daughters, Stephanie Deane (Timothy Falwell), Tracie Deane (Buck Jenkins), and Ashley Deane (Brandon Sullivan); siblings, Gaines, Gerald, and Rusty Deane; grandchildren, Brooke Falwell, Nathan Eubanks, Mckenzie Eubanks, and Blake Jenkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 5, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 1 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home with H. Randall Shiflett officiating. Interment will follow at Stanardsville Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va., is handling the arrangements.
Ryan Funeral Home
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 3, 2021.