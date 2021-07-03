Menu
Timothy Deane
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Timothy Deane

October 15, 1955 - June 30, 2021

Timothy "Timmy" Lee Deane, 65, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

He was born on October 15, 1955, in Charlottesville, to the late Ashby and Glace Deane. Mr. Deane was the owner and operator of Action Seamless Aluminum Gutters in Charlottesville for 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling to Gloucester, Va., where he loved being by the water and eating seafood with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Deane; his daughters, Stephanie Deane (Timothy Falwell), Tracie Deane (Buck Jenkins), and Ashley Deane (Brandon Sullivan); siblings, Gaines, Gerald, and Rusty Deane; grandchildren, Brooke Falwell, Nathan Eubanks, Mckenzie Eubanks, and Blake Jenkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 5, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 1 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home with H. Randall Shiflett officiating. Interment will follow at Stanardsville Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va., is handling the arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Jul
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
I am so sorry to hear of Timmy’s passing. Praying for you and your family for peace and comfort in the days and weeks ahead.
Mary Darnell
Coworker
July 6, 2021
Tracie and Family, we are so sorry for your loss. We are keeping you in our prayers for comfort and peace.
Al and Jackie Johnson
Friend
July 6, 2021
So sorry to hear about Timmy, My Deepest, Most heartfelt condolences are with you and your family.
Sheila Pritchette
Family
July 6, 2021
Only the good die young.. Timmy had the greatest gift, the gift of laughter. He would always put a smile on your face, anywhere anytime. You will missed brother! Thoughts and prayers to Pat
and the girls...☮
Donnie Mawyer
Friend
July 6, 2021
So Sorry To Hear About Timmy , May You All Find Comfort And Support From Family And Friends At This Difficult Time . RIP Timmy !
E.R. DEANE
July 5, 2021
One of the best friends I ever had. R.I.P. Love you brother!!!!
Danny Madison
Friend
July 5, 2021
We are sorry for your loss, Timmy spoke & friendly to everyone. He will be missed
Ron S Houchens/Carolyn & My Mom
Friend
July 4, 2021
We're so sorry to hear of Tim's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Pat. Stephanie, Tracy, and Ashley.
Dan and Theresa Falwell
July 3, 2021
My thoughts and condolences out to the whole friends and family that this great guy touched. Loved drinking a beer with Timmy on the front porch as he fed his squirrel family. You will be missed my friend!
Dan Boyle
Friend
July 3, 2021
To the Deane Family,
All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry for your loss. I am a friend of Ashley’s.
Sharon Cotton
Friend
July 3, 2021
TIMMY WAS LIKE A BROTHER TO ME AND EDDIE. MAMA DEANE HAS HERE TWO SONS WITH HERE NOW EDDIE AND TIMMY. PAT,STEPHIE.ASHLEY AND TRACY,MY FAMILY CAROL,JIM JR., JUSTIN,JENELLE ARE VERY HEART BROKEN TO HEAR ABOUT TIMMY.THEY LOVE TO VISIT WITH TIMMY IN HIS GARDEN SHOWING THIM HIS PRIZE TOMATOES.REST IN PEACE BROTHER,HOPE TO SEE YOU AND EDDIE AND MAMA DEANE ONE DAY JIMMY NAYLOR
JIMMY NAYLOR
Family
July 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing.He has now joined Hlace and Eddie Wood. Eddie loved them
Marilyn Wood
Acquaintance
July 3, 2021
Pat, Stephie, Ashley and Tracie, I was so sorry to hear about Timmy. I wish I could take away your pain. Just know that I am thinking about you and praying for comfort for all of you. If there is anything you need, please let me know.
Terry Deane
Family
July 3, 2021
The Deane Family - There was nothing better than hearing Pat tell a story about Timmy Deane. It always ended with a smile and/or a laugh. Hold all those memories close and know he will always with be with you.
Ron & Wendy Huber
July 3, 2021
Much sympathy to your family Pat.
Wanda Harlow
July 3, 2021
Pat, Im so sorry to hear of Timmys passing. Thinking of you at this time. Much love to you and your girls.
Stephanie Craig Shiflett
July 3, 2021
Pat and family, so sorry for your loss! It has been many years since our Pic & Pac Grocery days where his smile and wit brought us all joy! Prayers for you and your beautiful family who will always carry him with you!
Sue Canipe Morris
July 3, 2021
Can't Believe Your Really Gone.....R.I.P Uncle Timmy You Will Be Missed
Patricia Morris
Family
July 3, 2021
JIMMY NAYLOR
Family
July 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was a good man, and a wonderful friend to me, he will be missed, but never forgotten... I'm sending prayers for comfort and strength during this time of sorrow.
Wayne Sprouse
Friend
July 2, 2021
Pat, Tracie & The Deane family,

We’re sending huge hugs your way during this difficult time.
I can only imagine what you all are going through.
Hang in there.
We love you!

Melissa, Heath & Crew
XOXOXO
Melissa Conley
Family
July 2, 2021
PAT and Girls..so sorry for the loss of your Husband & Dad..may the Lord be your strength now and the days ahead..Thoughts & Prayers be with you ..Our Deepest Sympathy from Sandy & Wayne Dudley & Family
Sandy Dudley
Friend
July 2, 2021
R.I.p uncle Timmy you will be missed by so many I love you fly high angle
Dorothy Deane
Family
July 2, 2021
I am SO sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you.
Jeanne Beeler
Friend
July 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss. We're praying for your family. May God bring you healing for your loss.
WALTER PEERY
July 2, 2021
We love you guys! We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for y’all.
Shawntay Pushard
Family
July 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pam Mawyer
July 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frances Tomlin
Family
July 2, 2021
Pat and family, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terri Smith
Coworker
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results