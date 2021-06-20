Tommy Reese "Whitey" Welch



Tommy Reese Welch "Whitey" was born on August 13, 1936, and died at home on April 2, 2021, surrounded by family. Whitey was the second child born to the late Beulah and Beedy Welch of Richlands, Va. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Elizabeth Welch.



Whitey graduated in 1955 from Richlands High School. That same year, he entered Lynchburg University graduating in 1959 with a BS degree. Always a scholar, he received his MBA in 1975 from Lynchburg University and was enrolled in the Master's of Engineering program at UVA when dementia consumed his body.



Whitey worked for twenty-five years at Babcock and Wilcox in Lynchburg, rising through the ranks to his final position, Manager of the International Department. With this position came international travel to Japan, Hong Kong, China, Germany, France and Switzerland. He loved international travel. With his different positions came a total of ten patents.



Whitey had many hobbies, including woodworking and playing golf. He attended UVA football games for 25 years.



Whitey is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Taylor Welch and a son, Paul Clemons Welch. He is also survived by a devoted sister-in-law, Peggy Taylor Gibson and her children, Amy and Preston Duprey and Vicki and Jerry Slinkman and her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Courtney, and Katelyn Duprey and Taylor, Hunter, Charlotte, and Parker Slinkman.



The family would like to thank Preston Duprey, Lesley and Lindsay Rogers, and Hospice of the Piedmont nurses Nina Siegrist and N'Ashell Williams.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 375 Peter Jefferson Way, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.



Due to COVID-19, services were private.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.