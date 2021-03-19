So very sorry for the loss of your beloved Trent. He was truly a gentleman, very kind, and always smiling! It was a pleasure being associated with him when I worked at State Farm. My prayer is that God will hold each of you in the palm of his hand. May your many, many precious memories comfort you in the days ahead. You will see him again one day. Love and prayers! Lynn Rutherford-Snow SF retiree

Lynn Rutherford-Snow March 19, 2021