Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Velma Shank
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Velma Shank

November 2, 1927 - December 23, 2021

Velma Arlene Good Shank, 94, of Stanardsville, Virginia, went "Home for Christmas" on Wednesday, December 23, 2021.

She was the youngest daughter of the late John E. Good and Nora Wisman Good.

Shortly after she was three years old, her father died and her mother moved the family from Orange County to Rockingham County on Boyers Road within sight of the now Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.

Velma attended Peach Grove School and Keezletown High School, where she became an avid fan and player of softball and basketball, and earned the name of Effie Mae. She graduated from EMC (now EMU) in 1944. She worked at EMC and the silk mill for several years and then married Charles Shank on June 23, 1949.

Three children were born to this union, Eileen (Olin) Campbell, Allen Shank, and Janice (Bruce) Morton; nine grandchildren, Todd (Jackie) Campbell, Derrick (Amy) Campbell, Scott (Thea) Campbell, Meredith (Jonathan) Cannone, Sheena and Sara Morton, Samantha (P.J.) Baughton, Honesty and Jeremiah Morton; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Charles Shank, she was preceded in death by her seven siblings, Frances Good Whetzel Barnhart, Carl E. Good, Aubrey Good, John S. Good, Mildred A. Good Barnhart, Austin Good, Edith Good Shank, and one great-grandchild, Gideon Todd Campbell.

Velma was a faithful, loving wife of Charles and together they served the Lord at Zion Hill Mennonite Church (Singers Glen, Va.) before being called to serve at Temple Hill Mennonite Church. This call led them to move from Bridgewater to Greene County in 1956. After several years, they were asked to help at Mt. Hermon Mennonite Church which was four miles away from Temple Hill. Velma taught Sunday School, summer vacation Bible school and transported many community folks to various appointments near and far.

She enjoyed many activities, especially gardening with basic vegetables, fruit trees and blueberry bushes. She made comforts, upholstered furniture and took a small engine repair course so she could fix her own farm and garden tools. She even requested a chainsaw when asked what she wanted one year for Christmas. The grandchildren soon discovered that grandma could fix almost anything that was broken! She never one for frills and knick-knacks but wanted useful item that she would use to improve the homeplace. She loved to be around people, to visit and to have visitors. Reading was a favorite quiet pass time. Velma drove a school bus for Greene County Public School for over 30 years.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at First Bible Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at First Bible Baptist. Interment will follow at Mt. Hermon Mennonite Church Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
First Bible Baptist Church.
VA
Dec
31
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
First Bible Baptist
VA
Dec
31
Interment
Mt. Hermon Mennonite Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
23 Entries
Thoughts and prayers to family. I always enjoyed talking to Mrs.Shank
LaVerne Shifflett
Acquaintance
January 1, 2022
My brother ( Mike Good) & I always looked forward to seeing Aunt Velma. I loved her gentle spirit, easy smile & sweet giggle. She & Dad (AustinGood) had that same quick wit & sense of humor. She cared for & served those around her all her life. Sending love to the family.
Sue Stanhope
Family
January 1, 2022
Velma was indeed one of the kindest, sweetest woman who always had a pleasant smile always no matter when or where you saw her. May all her family be comforted with the memories and love that she shared with all. She has joined Charles and all her loved ones in heaven to enjoy the fruits of her labor for God. Blessing on all, we will see her again!
Frankie & Pat Shiflett & Family
Friend
December 31, 2021
I will miss Velma's friendship and correspondence. I received her last letter after hearing of her passing and it was bittersweet to open it. It will become a cherished keepsake.

Eileen, Allen and Janice, may you find comfort in knowing she is happy in her Savior's care and in His promise to all believers of a future reunion. My sympathy and prayers go out to you.

Bonnie M. Smith
Family
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Shank. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A very special lady and a great mother. She will be missed by many.
Julius L Morris Owner
Friend
December 30, 2021
I have always loved and appreciated Velma. She a dear friend when I taught Janice and remained so whenever our paths crossed years later.
Kim Martin
Friend
December 30, 2021
I saw cousin Velma at the yearly Good-Wisman reunions. I will always remember her sweet smile and gentle manners. I enjoyed talking to her. My prayers and thoughts go to her family. Karen Vandevander Kee
Karen Kee
Family
December 29, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for her family. Although it has been many years since I have been to the Shank’s home, I have lots of memories. To the children Eileen, Allen and Janice, may you rest in knowing she is in Heaven.
Richard Shank
Friend
December 29, 2021
Cherish The Memories!
Jo Ann & Tommy
Jo Ann Woods
Friend
December 29, 2021
I am sorry to hear the passing of Mrs. Shank she was a dedicated Lady. I remember her driving school bus when I was in school. Family keep praying and stay close, Cause GOD got this. Just know my prayers are with you.
Karen D. Frye- Banks
Other
December 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss. She was an amazing woman.
Helen and Elvin Morris
December 29, 2021
So sorry for the family´s loss. She was a very sweet and caring person.
Wendy Morris
December 29, 2021
Our family is so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kelly Clay and Family
Kelly Clay
December 28, 2021
Always loved this little lady she was always so happy and smiling when you seen her my good memory was when we would play soft ball in the field at the church a many years ago now I know why she was so good at it,we send our sympathy to the family and prayers. Albert-Jeanette Deane
Jeanette - Albert Deane
Friend
December 28, 2021
One of the kindest people I have ever met. She always had a smile for you, and she was my bus driver for many years
Sandy Shifflett Roberts
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
Velma will definitely be missed. I have memories of going to her house for sewing circle. I was always so excited to ride those little horses she had in the basement while the ladies sewed. I remember going to her house for taffy pulls. She was definitely a very active woman. I'm going to miss seeing her and hearing about how she is doing .
Rebecca Cowan
Friend
December 28, 2021
Mrs. Shank was a very special person , always smiling she showed her love for us every time she saw us. Her and Mr. Shank came to visit us often. I want the children to know that we loved her so much.
Joyce, Elbert @ Mikey Shifflett
Friend
December 27, 2021
Many great memories of Aunt Velma. A kind soul, full of vibrancy, and a love for learning and socializing with people. A very hard working woman with determination to finish whatever project she started, even if it meant ending up with a broken ankle a month before she delivered her third child. I admired her strength and her steadfast beliefs. Well done. Rest in the arms of your maker.
Patti Thomas
Family
December 27, 2021
Aunt Velma was a SPECIAL person!! I opened my mailbox today and there was a card from her,sent Dec 22, I will treasure that card !! I know she is HOME. Blessings to all your family, and may the God of all comfort be with all of you
Joyce Barnhart
Family
December 27, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gracie Booker
Friend
December 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Eileen, Allen and Janice and all the family. Dad was so sad to hear the news of her passing. She was a very special cousin to him. She was always faithful to attend the Good-Wisman reunions and always had a big smile for everyone. We will miss her! May God bring comfort, hope and peace to each of you.
Donna Kay Sampson
Family
December 27, 2021
Eileen, Allen and Janice sorry to hear about Velma's passing. She was a very good person and always treated me like one of the family. I will always remember spending nights at her house and all the fishing trips she would take us on and the picnics,she will greatly missed by many. Prayers be with you all..
Sammy Knight
Friend
December 27, 2021
Janice and family. Walker and I are so sorry to hear about your Mom. It was nice to meet up with her and chat. She was always so pleasant. She is at peace now!
Mary & Walker Breeden
Friend
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results