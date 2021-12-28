Velma Shank
November 2, 1927 - December 23, 2021
Velma Arlene Good Shank, 94, of Stanardsville, Virginia, went "Home for Christmas" on Wednesday, December 23, 2021.
She was the youngest daughter of the late John E. Good and Nora Wisman Good.
Shortly after she was three years old, her father died and her mother moved the family from Orange County to Rockingham County on Boyers Road within sight of the now Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Velma attended Peach Grove School and Keezletown High School, where she became an avid fan and player of softball and basketball, and earned the name of Effie Mae. She graduated from EMC (now EMU) in 1944. She worked at EMC and the silk mill for several years and then married Charles Shank on June 23, 1949.
Three children were born to this union, Eileen (Olin) Campbell, Allen Shank, and Janice (Bruce) Morton; nine grandchildren, Todd (Jackie) Campbell, Derrick (Amy) Campbell, Scott (Thea) Campbell, Meredith (Jonathan) Cannone, Sheena and Sara Morton, Samantha (P.J.) Baughton, Honesty and Jeremiah Morton; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Charles Shank, she was preceded in death by her seven siblings, Frances Good Whetzel Barnhart, Carl E. Good, Aubrey Good, John S. Good, Mildred A. Good Barnhart, Austin Good, Edith Good Shank, and one great-grandchild, Gideon Todd Campbell.
Velma was a faithful, loving wife of Charles and together they served the Lord at Zion Hill Mennonite Church (Singers Glen, Va.) before being called to serve at Temple Hill Mennonite Church. This call led them to move from Bridgewater to Greene County in 1956. After several years, they were asked to help at Mt. Hermon Mennonite Church which was four miles away from Temple Hill. Velma taught Sunday School, summer vacation Bible school and transported many community folks to various appointments near and far.
She enjoyed many activities, especially gardening with basic vegetables, fruit trees and blueberry bushes. She made comforts, upholstered furniture and took a small engine repair course so she could fix her own farm and garden tools. She even requested a chainsaw when asked what she wanted one year for Christmas. The grandchildren soon discovered that grandma could fix almost anything that was broken! She never one for frills and knick-knacks but wanted useful item that she would use to improve the homeplace. She loved to be around people, to visit and to have visitors. Reading was a favorite quiet pass time. Velma drove a school bus for Greene County Public School for over 30 years.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at First Bible Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at First Bible Baptist. Interment will follow at Mt. Hermon Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Ryan Funeral Home
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 28, 2021.