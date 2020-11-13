The Rev. Vernie Barrow Jr.
The Rev. Vernie Barrow Jr. passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Newport News, Va. A Marine true to his country, a Pastor true to his faith and a man who left an impression on everyone he met.
He was born on March 4, 1931, in Hagerstown, Maryland, son of the late Vernie Barrow Sr. and Louise Barrow. He was preceded in death by the loves of his life, wives, Betty Jean and Barbara.
Vernie joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served for 20 years retiring as a Master Sergeant having served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He received a BS in Business Administration from George Washington University. Vernie served faithfully as a United Methodist Minister in the Virginia Conference ministering Churches in Fluvanna County, Amherst, Lynchburg and Staunton.
He is survived by his children, Alan Barrow (Libby), Victor Barrow, Lenore Whitehead (Bob), Judy McMullen (Bob), Janice Regan, and Jenifer Loker; a sister, Kathryn Crabtree; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Vernie was born in the mountains that he loved and will return to them at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, with a graveside service at Amherst Cemetery in Amherst, Va.
When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 13, 2020.