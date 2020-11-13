Menu
The Rev. Vernie Barrow Jr.
The Rev. Vernie Barrow Jr.

The Rev. Vernie Barrow Jr. passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Newport News, Va. A Marine true to his country, a Pastor true to his faith and a man who left an impression on everyone he met.

He was born on March 4, 1931, in Hagerstown, Maryland, son of the late Vernie Barrow Sr. and Louise Barrow. He was preceded in death by the loves of his life, wives, Betty Jean and Barbara.

Vernie joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served for 20 years retiring as a Master Sergeant having served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He received a BS in Business Administration from George Washington University. Vernie served faithfully as a United Methodist Minister in the Virginia Conference ministering Churches in Fluvanna County, Amherst, Lynchburg and Staunton.

He is survived by his children, Alan Barrow (Libby), Victor Barrow, Lenore Whitehead (Bob), Judy McMullen (Bob), Janice Regan, and Jenifer Loker; a sister, Kathryn Crabtree; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vernie was born in the mountains that he loved and will return to them at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, with a graveside service at Amherst Cemetery in Amherst, Va.

When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.


Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Amherst Cemetery
, Amherst, Virginia
So sorry to hear about the passing of Rev. Barrow. He was the pastor of Salem Church in Fluvanna County from 1969-1977. He was a special person and will be greatly missed.
Emily Payne
November 11, 2020
My first Fire Dept. Chaplain. Got me through some rough times . Assisted at my wedding , brought me and my wife into the church as new members . Often thought about . He will be missed .
Fred Loving
November 11, 2020
Alan and family we were so sorry to hear of your Fathers passing! Our love and prayers are with all of you!!
Carol and Michael
November 11, 2020
Rev. Barrow taught me so much during his time at Chestnut Hill UMC. He holds a special place in my heart and he will never be forgotten. I know that he is resting in peace.
Julie Allsep
November 11, 2020
Alan, sorry to hear about your Dad passing.
Barbara Wilson Smith
November 11, 2020