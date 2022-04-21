Vincent R. "Benny" Jones Sr.



Vincent R. Jones Sr, "Benny", 62, of Herndon, Virginia, formerly of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Reston Hospital Center, Reston, Va. He was born in Charlottesville, on February 26, 1960, to Eileen O. and Joseph Theodore Jones Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katina "Tina" Johnson Jones and brother, Joseph "Ted" Jones Jr.



Benny graduated from Charlottesville High School where he lettered in both football and baseball. He completed his formal education at Potomac College receiving a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management in 2009. Benny held a number of IT positions at Verizon, Sprint, Nokia and most recently as a network engineer with AT&T Global Services. He had extensive experience, and technical knowledge in supporting telecommunications network systems, local and wide area network (WAN) equipment, and related functionality.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by sons, Vincent Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Isiah (Jasmin) of Herndon, Virginia; a grandson, Isiah Jr. and granddaughters, Tamira and Zaria. In addition, he leaves a niece, Marquita Jones of Charlottesville, Virginia; nephew, Mitchell Corbett of Washington, D.C.; a goddaughter, Lalexis Jones-Bilbro; a beloved mother-in-law, Elsie B. Johnson, along with a host of other relatives and friends.



Benny loved his family and treasured memories of vacations in Myrtle Beach. He had many hobbies; however, golfing was his favorite. He also enjoyed coaching little league football, cycling, jazz music, fishing and boating trips with family and friends. Benny was a Dallas Cowboys fan and never missed an opportunity to cheer for them.



Benny first accepted Christ at Trinity Episcopal Church in Charlottesville, Virginia. After relocating to Herndon, Virginia he joined Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he served as a trustee. He also served with the men's, couples and parking lot ministries.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12 noon at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Herndon, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville, Virgina. Lyles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



The family appreciates the love and support extended to him during his illness.



Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 21, 2022.