Violet Payne MawyerApril 20, 1923 - October 12, 2020Violet Payne Mawyer, 97, of North Garden, Virginia, passed away on October 12, 2020, from complications following a stroke.Violet was the daughter of James Linwood Payne and Sadie Walker Payne. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, Clyde H. French and Massie W. Mawyer, five sisters and two brothers.Violet is survived by her three sons, Clyde H. French (Doris), James W. French (Lynn), and David L. French; three grandchildren, Sheldon French (Cheryl), Donna Lam (Ray), and Alan French (Christi); and four great-grandchildren, Lauren, Alaina, Hannah and Chloe.Violet proudly owned and operated The Little Market near Batesville, Va. for 47 years, retiring just shy of her 90th birthday.She was well known for her Friendship cakes and for the hobby she started at the age of 70, crocheting Santa Claus outfits. Friends and customers would bring in an image of a Santa, and she would crochet the outfit. Her collection totals more than 300 Santas, each wearing a unique outfit. She proudly shared them in her store from Thanksgiving to New Years.A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the North Garden Fire and Rescue. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are appreciated.