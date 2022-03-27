Virginia Creasy Castiel



June 5, 1925 - February 27, 2022



Virginia Creasy Castiel died peacefully on February 27, 2022, at Westminster-Canterbury House, Richmond. Born in Richmond on June 5, 1925, she was a graduate of Lane High School in Charlottesville and lived much of her life there. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Castiel; her sister, Dorothy Creasy Sachs; and two brothers, James A. Creasy, III and Robert E. Creasy.



She is survived by a sister, Maxine Creasy Livesay; a brother, Austin Creasy, and eight nieces and nephews.



"Ginny," as she was fondly known, worked for many years at the Judge Advocate General School at the University of Virginia. She was a loyal member of the Eastern Star and a devoted member of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, where she held various volunteer roles. Consistently she was an enthusiastic participant, often taking initiative to help. She cared deeply about people, organizations, and service. Even as a resident at Westminster-Canterbury, she stepped forward in varied ways. Consistently she was outgoing, welcoming, fun, gregarious. Her laugh raised the joy level of many occasions. She lived a warm and productive life and is missed by all who knew her.



Her funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Church of Our Saviour, 1165 Rio Road East, Charlottesville, VA 22901, with interment at the church. A reception will follow at The Center at Belvedere, 540 Belvedere Boulevard, Charlottesville, near the church.



In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the Church of Our Saviour, c/o the Fellowship Fund, Westminster-Canterbury, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, VA 23227.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 27, 2022.