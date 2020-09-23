Virginia Cummings Amiss
April 2, 1925 - September 20, 2020
Virginia Cummings Amiss passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Randolph Amiss Sr. (Randy); son, L. Randolph Amiss Jr. (Rand); and grandson, Benjamin Hornstein.
She is survived by daughter, Beverly Amiss Hornstein; son, Matthew W. Amiss; daughter-in-law, Janice Mullinix Amiss; six grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A graveside celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Caring for Creatures, 352 Sanctuary Lane, Palmyra, VA 22963.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 23, 2020.