Virginia Cummings Amiss
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Virginia Cummings Amiss

April 2, 1925 - September 20, 2020

Virginia Cummings Amiss passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Randolph Amiss Sr. (Randy); son, L. Randolph Amiss Jr. (Rand); and grandson, Benjamin Hornstein.

She is survived by daughter, Beverly Amiss Hornstein; son, Matthew W. Amiss; daughter-in-law, Janice Mullinix Amiss; six grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Caring for Creatures, 352 Sanctuary Lane, Palmyra, VA 22963.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
