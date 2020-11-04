Virginia "Betty" Elizabeth Riddle Parr
Virginia "Betty" Elizabeth Riddle Parr, beloved mother of Debbie Parr Cason (Larry) and Clara Jean Parr Dearing (Kenny), went to be with the Lord and her loving husband, Russell Benjaman Parr.
She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom all loved her very much, Amie Elizabeth Salmon, Stephanie Faith Regan, Derek Russell Cason and Lori Catherine Moon and her husband, Waylon and their three children, Katelyn Marie Moon, Sarah Ashley Moon, and Ethan Alexander Moon.
Virginia was the daughter of the late Jean Catherwood Coiner Duff and Cecil Newman Riddle. She was born on November 24, 1932. She was a member of the Jefferson Park Baptist Church.
Her journey on earth came to a close on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Many thanks for all the kindness shown by the staff.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 4, 2020.