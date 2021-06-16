Menu
Virginia Hilton Somerville Hallock
1938 - 2021
Virginia Hilton Somerville Hallock

June 13, 1938 - June 13, 2021

Virginia Hallock died on June 13, 2021, her 83rd birthday. She was the daughter of the late Virginia Hilton Roller Grasty and Louis Rogers Somerville.

She is survived by her husband, The Rev. Harold H. Hallock; her daughters, Virginia Hilton Hallock and Elizabeth Hallock Andrews; her son-in-law, Malcolm Andrews; and her three grandchildren, Connor, Patrick and Madeleine Andrews.

After graduating from Bradford Junior College and The University of Colorado, Virginia was a teacher's aide, Education for Ministry mentor, pre-school teacher and an assistant registrar of voters.

Virginia brought great delight to the children and young people at Church of Our Saviour in her roles as both Easter Bunny and "Momma Hallock" to countless numbers of young people for over twenty years.

She was one of four generations of her family who attended Camp Merrie-Woode in Sapphire, N.C. She was a camper, counselor and program director before she was married. Later she became the interim director who worked effectively and tirelessly to ensure that the camp would be in a position to thrive as it does today. Camp taught her white-water canoeing, which became a passion, and leadership skills which served her well throughout her life.

A friend recently wrote to acknowledge Virginia and Harold's 60th wedding anniversary, "I rejoice in Virginia's willingness to speak truth to power. I rejoice with all those who found joy and laughter and great food at Virginia's tables and in her living rooms." Virginia embodied love, truth and inclusion. She was an inspiration to many.

A service for immediate family will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Church of Our Saviour Rock Chapel. It will be virtually livestreamed, and the link can be found on the Church of Our Saviour website, www.coosonline.org. Friends are also invited to join us at the burial which will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of Our Saviour, 1165 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Please indicate the Hallock Endowment Fund. Memorial contributions may also be made to Camp Merrie-Woode , 100 Merrie Woode Road, Sapphire, NC 28774. Please indicate the Ginger Somerville Hallock Fund for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
My parents were both so fond of Virginia, having met her in Greece a long time ago and being friends with Hilton before that. I would like to send an e-mail to Harold if I may? Please could you supply the correct address? many thanks Magdalen
Magdalen Evans, London UK
August 16, 2021
Harold, I am so very sorry for your loss. Virginia was a delightful and wonderful person and she will be missed very much. Turner and Elizabeth join me in the sorrow of her passing. They remember her so fondly from youth group at Church of Our Savior. You and your family are in my prayers.
Martha Tilman
Friend
June 24, 2021
Harold and family - just saw this - I am so sorry for your loss - I really remember her vibrancy and love for life - you are all in my prayers - Bob
Robert Mares
Friend
June 22, 2021
Dear Harold, SO sorry to hear of Virginia's death. Thinking of you..... Nora K. Haines
Nora K. Haines
June 16, 2021
Ginger and I shared four Merrie-Woode summers in cabins together - We made Captain together, and paddled many rivers together. I cherished our enduring friendship for 71 years. It was a joyful Centenial to-be together one last time. I will always remember her with happy thoughts, and send special love to her family. Chug-a-wump CMW 1952-1955
Dana Borden Lacy
Friend
June 16, 2021
Gin Gin will be missed. She was dearly loved and admired. My prayers for comfort are lifted up for family. Sarah
Sarah Somerville
Family
June 16, 2021
Dear Harold and family, Betsy and I send love and prayers at this sad time. Virginia was a spirited presence filled with joy and good humor which she shared with so many. Take best care and blessings. David
David and Betsy Poist
Friend
June 16, 2021
