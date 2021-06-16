Virginia Hilton Somerville Hallock
June 13, 1938 - June 13, 2021
Virginia Hallock died on June 13, 2021, her 83rd birthday. She was the daughter of the late Virginia Hilton Roller Grasty and Louis Rogers Somerville.
She is survived by her husband, The Rev. Harold H. Hallock; her daughters, Virginia Hilton Hallock and Elizabeth Hallock Andrews; her son-in-law, Malcolm Andrews; and her three grandchildren, Connor, Patrick and Madeleine Andrews.
After graduating from Bradford Junior College and The University of Colorado, Virginia was a teacher's aide, Education for Ministry mentor, pre-school teacher and an assistant registrar of voters.
Virginia brought great delight to the children and young people at Church of Our Saviour in her roles as both Easter Bunny and "Momma Hallock" to countless numbers of young people for over twenty years.
She was one of four generations of her family who attended Camp Merrie-Woode in Sapphire, N.C. She was a camper, counselor and program director before she was married. Later she became the interim director who worked effectively and tirelessly to ensure that the camp would be in a position to thrive as it does today. Camp taught her white-water canoeing, which became a passion, and leadership skills which served her well throughout her life.
A friend recently wrote to acknowledge Virginia and Harold's 60th wedding anniversary, "I rejoice in Virginia's willingness to speak truth to power. I rejoice with all those who found joy and laughter and great food at Virginia's tables and in her living rooms." Virginia embodied love, truth and inclusion. She was an inspiration to many.
A service for immediate family will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Church of Our Saviour Rock Chapel. It will be virtually livestreamed, and the link can be found on the Church of Our Saviour website, www.coosonline.org
. Friends are also invited to join us at the burial which will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of Our Saviour, 1165 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Please indicate the Hallock Endowment Fund. Memorial contributions may also be made to Camp Merrie-Woode , 100 Merrie Woode Road, Sapphire, NC 28774. Please indicate the Ginger Somerville Hallock Fund for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 16, 2021.