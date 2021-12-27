Menu
Virginia Parr Gulledge
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
Virginia Peregoy Parr Gulledge

December 20, 1923 - December 21, 2021

Virginia was born in Esmont, Va. on Green Mountain where she lived with her family until moving to Charlottesville in her early teens. She was the daughter of John Dabney Peregoy and Mary Florence Barger Peregoy.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Emmett Parr Sr.; her son, William Emmett Parr Jr.; and her grandson, Thomas Alfred Parr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Trudi Robson Parr; her grandaughter, Sarah Ann Markusich and her husband, Jefferson Lee Markusich. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her brothers, William H. Peregoy of Dunn, N.C., Ira Dabney Peregoy, Ashby Allen Peregoy, Ernest Thelbert Peregoy, Charles Ronald Peregoy and two sisters, Nora Lee Peregoy; Shaw and Annie Marion Peregoy White Leake.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Riverview Cemtery Charlottesville Va not as previously published on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Virginia requested no flowers to be sent for her service. The service will be officiated by Reverend Marvin Barbre, a longtime friend and treasured spiritual advisor.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Riverview Cemtery
Charlottesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many found and loving memories Aunt Ginny will be always in my Heart
Martin "Bill" White
Family
December 31, 2021
