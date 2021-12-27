Virginia Peregoy Parr GulledgeDecember 20, 1923 - December 21, 2021Virginia was born in Esmont, Va. on Green Mountain where she lived with her family until moving to Charlottesville in her early teens. She was the daughter of John Dabney Peregoy and Mary Florence Barger Peregoy.Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Emmett Parr Sr.; her son, William Emmett Parr Jr.; and her grandson, Thomas Alfred Parr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Trudi Robson Parr; her grandaughter, Sarah Ann Markusich and her husband, Jefferson Lee Markusich. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Virginia was preceded in death by her brothers, William H. Peregoy of Dunn, N.C., Ira Dabney Peregoy, Ashby Allen Peregoy, Ernest Thelbert Peregoy, Charles Ronald Peregoy and two sisters, Nora Lee Peregoy; Shaw and Annie Marion Peregoy White Leake.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Riverview Cemtery Charlottesville Va not as previously published on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Virginia requested no flowers to be sent for her service. The service will be officiated by Reverend Marvin Barbre, a longtime friend and treasured spiritual advisor.