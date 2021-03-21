Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia P. Roach
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Virginia P. Roach

December 5, 1942 - March 3, 2021

Roach, Virginia "Ginny" Peek died peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Leo.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie and son-in-law, Charles Arismendi; her son, Dan and daughter-in-law, Holly and grandchildren, Jane and Alex; her dog, Sugar; her brother, Bill Peek and his wife, Sue and their sons, Chris and Kevin; her brother, Richard Peek and his wife, Melissa; her brother, Greg and his wife, Irene; sisters-in law, Connie Roach Waggy and Jane Roach; and numerous nieces, nephews and their children. Ginny was predeceased by her parents, Veronica and William Peek.

Born in New York City, she and her family moved to Richmond, Va., where she graduated from St. Gertrude's. Ginny earned an associate's degree from PVCC and continued to challenge herself – even earning her private investigator license. As a member of the Church of the Incarnation, she served in multiple capacities including the Salvation Army ministry. Ginny was an exceptional mother, ingenious in the projects and adventures she planned for her family. Her many interests included plants, painting, travel, and entertaining.

Ginny was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. We will all miss her sense of humor and all the laughter it brought.

Because of restrictions related to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (caspa.org)
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ginny was a dear friend and I will miss her.
Martha Tilman
March 26, 2021
Dear Jackie, Dan and families, Thinking of you with the passing of your dear mother, Ginny. It was a pleasure to know her and your father at Church of the Incarnation and their devotion to the Salvation Army ministry. Wishing you peace with memories to bring you joy.
Mary Jane & Greg Pudhorodsky
March 22, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results