Virginia P. Roach
December 5, 1942 - March 3, 2021
Roach, Virginia "Ginny" Peek died peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Leo.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie and son-in-law, Charles Arismendi; her son, Dan and daughter-in-law, Holly and grandchildren, Jane and Alex; her dog, Sugar; her brother, Bill Peek and his wife, Sue and their sons, Chris and Kevin; her brother, Richard Peek and his wife, Melissa; her brother, Greg and his wife, Irene; sisters-in law, Connie Roach Waggy and Jane Roach; and numerous nieces, nephews and their children. Ginny was predeceased by her parents, Veronica and William Peek.
Born in New York City, she and her family moved to Richmond, Va., where she graduated from St. Gertrude's. Ginny earned an associate's degree from PVCC and continued to challenge herself – even earning her private investigator license. As a member of the Church of the Incarnation, she served in multiple capacities including the Salvation Army ministry. Ginny was an exceptional mother, ingenious in the projects and adventures she planned for her family. Her many interests included plants, painting, travel, and entertaining.
Ginny was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. We will all miss her sense of humor and all the laughter it brought.
Because of restrictions related to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (caspa.org
)
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 21, 2021.