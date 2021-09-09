Virginia Jane Williams ShullSeptember 6, 2021Virginia Jane Williams Shull, 87, peacefully departed this world after her battle with cancer on Monday, September 6, 2021 at her home.Virginia was born in Fluvanna County and lived her life with her parents, Nellie and Bernard, until she met her husband, Roy Shull. They moved to Charlottesville and became longtime residents of the Belmont area. She took care of her husband, Roy, who was wheelchair-bound until his passing. Those who knew Virginia, knew her best as Granny. There wasn't a soul she met that did not fall in love with her kind spirit and her amazing cooking. Virginia was always willing to help and listen to any soul that needed someone. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and spending time with her family.Virginia is survived by her daughters, Audrey Pritchette (Andy) and Joyce Eutsler (Sam). She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Lin Steward (Tiffany), Kelly Breeden (Brian), Jennifer Dorman (Dustin), Michael Dillow, Aaron Pritchette (Jessie) and Katie Eutsler. Virginia is also survived by her great-grandchildren whom she adored, Kayleigh Steward, Maci Dorman, Callie Breeden, Alayna Eyler, Richard Pritchette and Riley Dorman. She is survived by her brothers, Darnell Williams, Sam Williams and Harry "Johnny" Williams as well.She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Shull; her mother, Nellie Thurston; her father, Bernard Williams; her sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" Williams, Lorraine "Reanie" Greer, Lois Price and Vicky Payne; and her brothers, Cecil Williams, Howard Williams and Clarence Williams.She is finally at peace with her beloved Roy.Her family has made arrangements for a viewing at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kent Store, Va. and a graveside service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Lyles Baptist Church Cemetery in Palmyra, Va.